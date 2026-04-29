The Vodia PBX Now Integrates with Jitsi Meet

BOSTON, USA, 2026-04-29 — /EPR Network/ — Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, is pleased to announce V70, the newest version of the industry-standard Vodia PBX, now integrates with Jitsi Meet.

Jitsi comprises open-source projects for users who want to build and deploy secure video conferencing solutions, including Jitsi Videobridge and Jitsi Meet. These components enable conferences over the internet, while additional community projects provide features such as audio, dial-in, recording, and simulcasting. Because Jitsi is open-source and based on WebRTC, it gives organizations more flexibility and control over their conferencing environment compared to fully hosted solutions.

Jitsi Videobridge passes participants’ video and audio streams directly to each participant instead of mixing them first, resulting in better quality and lower latency. For organizations running their own service, this also provides a more scalable and cost-efficient solution. Additional capabilities include:

Compatible with WebRTC , the open standard for Web communication

Advanced video routing support for simulcast, bandwidth estimations, and scalable video coding

Simple installation with Ubuntu and Debian packages

The Vodia PBX integration with Jitsi Meet connects the Vodia phone system with a self-hosted Jitsi Meet server, enabling one-click video conferencing directly from the web portal. It allows businesses and service providers to manage both voice and video communication within a single system, without relying on external conferencing platforms:

Conferences are secured with JWT authentication

Moderators receive a signed token while guests join with a shared link

Room names are generated automatically using the extension number

A random hash prevents unauthorized access

Documentation

A detailed configuration guide for the Vodia PBX Jitsi Meet integration is available on the Vodia documentation website.

For more information, sales@vodia.com, +1 (617) 861-3490.

About Vodia

Vodia Networks, Inc. provides B2B cloud communications solutions for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers. Its PBX software offers a broad range of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud deployments on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Fully SIP-compliant, Vodia integrates with numerous SIP devices and trunking providers for flexible telephony. Its multi-tenant platforms support desk phones, softphones, APIs, and third-party CRM integrations. Vodia empowers partners and users with world-class cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure success. The company operates globally, with offices in Boston, USA, and Berlin, Germany. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.