215Mercury Launches Mother’s Day Special with 15% Off Remodeling in Jenkintown

Jenkintown, PA, 2026-04-29 — /EPR Network/ — 215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling has announced a limited-time Mother’s Day Special, allowing homeowners to upgrade their living spaces while taking advantage of seasonal savings. From April 27 through May 10, homeowners can save 15% on kitchen, bathroom, and basement remodeling projects, with an additional discount available during in-person estimates.

The seasonal promotion is designed for families looking to create more functional, comfortable, and beautiful spaces at home during the spring renovation season. Whether updating a kitchen used for family gatherings, refreshing an outdated bathroom, or finishing a basement for added living space, the 215Mercury Mother’s Day Special offers added value for homeowners planning improvements.

Many homeowners considering kitchen remodeling in Jenkintown, PA are currently prioritizing open layouts, improved storage, upgraded countertops, and modern lighting. Kitchens remain one of the most impactful areas to renovate because they support everyday use while enhancing overall home appeal.

Likewise, bathroom remodeling in Jenkintown continues to be in high demand. Popular updates include walk-in showers, updated vanities, tile improvements, better lighting, and layouts that maximize comfort and efficiency. These upgrades can significantly improve daily convenience while adding long-term value.

Families seeking extra living space are also exploring basement remodeling projects. Finished basements can become entertainment rooms, home offices, guest accommodations, workout areas, or flexible family spaces that make better use of the home’s existing footprint.

According to the team at 215Mercury, the Mother’s Day remodeling special is intended to help local homeowners move forward with renovation plans before the busy summer season begins. The company continues to focus on quality workmanship, organized project planning, and remodeling solutions tailored to homeowner needs.

215Mercury proudly serves homeowners throughout Jenkintown, Abington, Elkins Park, Glenside, Willow Grove, Hatboro, Horsham, Blue Bell, Lansdale, Warrington, Jamison, Southampton, Doylestown, Chalfont, Newtown, Yardley, and nearby Pennsylvania communities.

Appointments during the promotion period may be limited. Homeowners are encouraged to schedule their free in-person estimate early to secure the 15% Mother’s Day discount and learn whether they qualify for additional savings.

For more information about the 215Mercury Mother’s Day Special, visit:

https://215mercury.com/discount/

215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling provides professional kitchen, bathroom, and basement remodeling services in Jenkintown, PA and throughout the Greater Philadelphia area. The company is known for dependable craftsmanship, personalized planning, and renovation solutions designed for modern homeowners.

Contact Information

215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling

Jenkintown, PA

📞(215) 637-2879

🌐 https://215mercury.com/



💐 Offer Details: https://215mercury.com/discount/