Real Advisors Announces Full Eighteen-Session Curriculum for Free Virtual Business Training Summit in April 2026

JACKSONVILLE, United States, 2026-04-29 — /EPR Network/ — Real Advisors has announced the detailed session-by-session curriculum for the AI for Business Summit, a complimentary three-day virtual training event scheduled for Wednesday, April 29 through Friday, May 1, 2026. The programme delivers eighteen structured sessions broadcast live on Zoom from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time each day, and registration remains open at no cost to business owners, entrepreneurs, marketers, and sales professionals at any experience level.

The announcement drew attention to the unusual scope of the published curriculum relative to its price point. While comparable multi-day AI training programmes routinely charge attendees between five hundred and several thousand dollars, the AI for Business Summit delivers its entire eighteen-session lineup without requiring payment at any stage of participation. That pricing model has been in place since the summit’s inception and has contributed to total registration numbers exceeding sixty thousand across previous editions of the event.

The confirmed sessions span the operational areas where AI adoption is producing the most significant performance gains for small and mid-sized companies. Day one of the programme introduces attendees to foundational AI concepts including prompting techniques built specifically for business workflows, AI-powered prospecting and lead generation frameworks, and strategies for maintaining authentic brand voice across AI-generated written content. Day two advances into revenue-generating applications including automated email and SMS follow-up systems, social media content production using AI creation tools, conversion-optimized sales funnel architecture, and paid advertising campaign management enhanced by AI-driven audience targeting and bid optimization. Day three addresses higher-level business operations including high-ticket sales pipeline development and closing methodology, customer support automation, virtual assistant recruitment and workflow integration, organic LinkedIn marketing systems, AI applications tailored to real estate professionals, and entrepreneurial performance psychology.

Each session was built around a single instructional philosophy that organizers say guided the entire programme design. Every presenter was required to structure their session so that participants leave with a minimum of one complete system, tool, or operational workflow ready for deployment within their business during the same week they attend.

“The value of training is not measured by how much information someone receives. It is measured by what changes inside their business the following Monday,” said Francis Ablola, a four-time Inc 5000 chief executive who organized the summit. “We gave every speaker the same brief. Do not teach theory. Build something with the audience that they can take home and turn on. If an attendee finishes a session without a clear next step, we have not done our job.”

That implementation mandate shaped the selection of the seven presenters delivering the curriculum. Rather than recruiting speakers based on academic background or industry celebrity, organizers prioritized professionals whose qualifications are rooted in verifiable business outcomes. The roster includes a cast member of the nationally broadcast A&E series Zombie House Flipping Tampa whose personal transaction count surpasses one thousand completed real estate deals, a sales professional whose career closed revenue in high-ticket environments exceeds one hundred million dollars, a former strategist on the Microsoft AdCenter team who subsequently generated more than one million dollars in tracked value through organic LinkedIn content alone, a content strategist whose ghostwriting portfolio includes work for creators with audiences numbering in the millions, and additional practitioners specializing in automated lead generation, search engine optimization, and entrepreneurial mindset coaching.

The summit’s daily schedule runs each of the eighteen sessions sequentially within the four-hour broadcast window, eliminating the need for attendees to choose between overlapping time slots. The progressive structure means that concepts and tools introduced during earlier sessions serve as building blocks for the more advanced systems covered in sessions that follow, creating a cohesive learning experience across all three days rather than a collection of isolated workshops.

Organizers have confirmed that the 2026 curriculum was developed from scratch to reflect the current landscape of AI tools and capabilities available to small business teams, rather than recycling material from previous editions. Business owners who are not available to attend the live sessions from April 29 through May 1 are encouraged to register in advance, as future summit dates will be published on the registration page once the April event has concluded.

Free registration is available at https://go.aiforbusiness.com/summit?_go=nkhxvp

About AI for Business

AI for Business is a division of Real Advisors Inc., a four-time Inc. 5000 company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The division produces virtual training events and educational resources designed to help business professionals adopt AI-powered systems for revenue growth and operational efficiency.

For media inquiries, contact Brian Hanson at Real Advisors through the event registration website.

About Grow wit AI

Grow wit AI helps business owners implement artificial intelligence across marketing, sales, and daily operations. The company specializes in making AI tools practical and accessible for entrepreneurs at every stage of business growth. More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/growwitai