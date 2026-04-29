Summer Special Perfume Collection by Affoscent – Coupon Code Inside

Ahmedabad, India, 2026-04-29 — /EPR Network/ — This summer, refresh your everyday style with the Summer Special Fragrance Collection by Affoscent. Designed for modern lifestyles, this collection includes three unique perfumes—each crafted to match your mood, occasion, and personality.

Explore the Collection

🌿 Nirvana Perfume – A fresh and slightly spicy fragrance, perfect for daily wear, office use, and hot summer days. It keeps you feeling clean, confident, and energized.

👉 https://www.affoscent.com/product/nirvana-perfume-for-men/

– A fresh and slightly spicy fragrance, perfect for daily wear, office use, and hot summer days. It keeps you feeling clean, confident, and energized. 👉 https://www.affoscent.com/product/nirvana-perfume-for-men/ 🔥 Temptation Perfume – A bold, deep, and long-lasting scent made for evenings, parties, and special occasions where you want to stand out.

👉 https://www.affoscent.com/product/temptation-perfume-for-men/

– A bold, deep, and long-lasting scent made for evenings, parties, and special occasions where you want to stand out. 👉 https://www.affoscent.com/product/temptation-perfume-for-men/ 💫 BFF Unisex Perfume – A light, balanced, and refreshing fragrance suitable for both men and women—ideal for daily use and gifting.

👉 https://www.affoscent.com/product/bff-unisex-perfume/

Why Choose This Summer Collection?

Long-lasting performance even in high temperatures

Carefully crafted scent profiles for different occasions

Premium fragrance experience at an affordable price

Stylish and travel-friendly packaging

Exclusive Coupn Code Offer

New customers can enjoy special savings with an exclusive Coupon Code “Welcome”, making it the perfect time to try premium fragrances from Affoscent.

More Info:

🌐 Website: https://www.affoscent.com/

📧 Email: sales@affoscent.com

📞 Phone: 7096009719