Summer Special Perfume Collection by Affoscent – Coupon Code Inside

Posted on 2026-04-29 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

Ahmedabad, India, 2026-04-29 — /EPR Network/ — This summer, refresh your everyday style with the Summer Special Fragrance Collection by Affoscent. Designed for modern lifestyles, this collection includes three unique perfumes—each crafted to match your mood, occasion, and personality.

Explore the Collection

Why Choose This Summer Collection?

  • Long-lasting performance even in high temperatures
  • Carefully crafted scent profiles for different occasions
  • Premium fragrance experience at an affordable price
  • Stylish and travel-friendly packaging

Exclusive Coupn Code Offer

New customers can enjoy special savings with an exclusive Coupon Code “Welcome”, making it the perfect time to try premium fragrances from Affoscent.

More Info:
🌐 Website: https://www.affoscent.com/
📧 Email: sales@affoscent.com
📞 Phone: 7096009719

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more