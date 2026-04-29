Goodfirms Identifies the Fraud Detection Software Enterprises Can Actually Trust in 2026

Las Vegas, NV, 2026-04-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global financial fraud losses reached an estimated $442 billion in 2025, according to INTERPOL’s 2026 Global Financial Fraud Threat Assessment — with AI-powered schemes now 4.5 times more profitable than traditional methods.

The cost of fraud is no longer just a line item on a balance sheet; it’s an existential threat. As digital transactions accelerate across every sector, from neobanking to iGaming and casino operations, fraud sophistication has evolved in lockstep. What once required technical expertise now operates at an industrial scale, powered by synthetic identities, bot networks, and AI-driven attack vectors. Businesses that treat fraud detection as an afterthought are bleeding revenue, reputation, and customer trust.

Responding to this critical need, Goodfirms has released its 2026 Rankings of the top Fraud Detection Software, a rigorously vetted resource designed to help enterprises deploy defenses that match the speed and intelligence of modern fraud.

Protecting High-Risk, High-Value Industries

Fraud doesn’t strike uniformly. Neobanks face account takeover schemes and identity theft at onboarding. iGaming platforms battle bonus abuse, multi-accounting, and payment fraud. Casino operations contend with chip dumping, collusion, and money laundering disguised as legitimate play. Each vertical demands specialized detection capabilities that adapt to unique threat patterns.

Goodfirms cuts through the noise with a curated list grounded in 80,000+ authenticated client reviews and trusted by 110,000+ businesses across 160+ countries. The result is a shortlist of enterprises that can act on with confidence, not another generic directory to sift through.

Inside the 2026 Rankings

Every solution featured in Goodfirms’ 2026 rankings was selected based on real-world performance data across diverse industries. Commenting on the urgency, a Senior Analyst at Goodfirms noted:

“Fraud detection has moved from reactive flagging to predictive defense. The systems leading this shift don’t just identify suspicious transactions; they reconstruct behavioral patterns across devices, sessions, and identities to stop fraud before funds move.”

— Senior Analyst, Goodfirms

The 2026 rankings showcase a carefully vetted mix of industry leaders and next-generation innovators equipped to defend neobanking, iGaming, casino operations, and enterprise commerce at scale. The list includes fraud detection software names like Sardine, Feedzai, Unit21, Actimize, Seon, and more.

Four Core Performance Pillars

Every solution in the 2026 rankings was evaluated against four non-negotiable performance criteria:

Real-time decisioning — Sub-second risk scoring that approves legitimate users while blocking threats without friction

Behavioral intelligence — Machine learning models that detect anomalies in user patterns, device fingerprints, and transaction velocity

Multi-layered verification — Identity proofing, biometric checks, and document authentication integrated into seamless workflows

Regulatory alignment — Built-in compliance frameworks for AML, KYC, PSD2, and jurisdiction-specific mandates

Built for Every Stage of Defense

From fintech startups launching their first digital wallet to established casino platforms processing millions in daily transactions, Goodfirms’ 2026 rankings serve as a trusted decision-making compass. By replacing guesswork with verified intelligence, Goodfirms empowers businesses to fortify their operations, protect customer assets, and operate with confidence in an increasingly hostile digital landscape.

The full 2026 Fraud Detection Software Rankings are available on Goodfirms.

About Goodfirms

Goodfirms is the most trusted B2B review and rating platform, helping buyers make informed decisions through its detailed insights into IT companies and software solutions. The platform assists participating companies and software vendors in boosting user acquisition, market share, and brand visibility. Goodfirms currently features 140,000+ companies & software, 5,000+ featured partners, 80,000+ verified reviews, and 2,500+ validated surveys and resources.

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