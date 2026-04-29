The Original Flame: Furnaces Crafted For Relentless Heat

Lindsay, ON, 2026-04-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Original Flame, a fireplace store, is offering good-quality furnaces to industries. Furnaces have become an efficient heating solution at present. It provides controlled high temperatures for various functions, such as melting or sintering.

Furnaces offered by The Original Flame

The Original Flame offers different types of furnaces to its customers. Some of them are as follows:

C95 series: The C95 series is a superior single-stage gas furnace in the industry. Its superior engineering and design make it one of the most reliable units on the market. The Enersave Pro motor boasts of energy efficiency and quiet operation. A variety of flexfit installation options enable this model to fit into any surroundings conveniently.

C96 series: The C96 gas furnace is perfect for meeting all the home heating requirements. It is a two-stage system that features an energy efficient low fire stage and an automatic high fire stage for providing extra heat as needed. This ensures a quiet environment and comfort throughout the cold season. Its design guarantees consistent and comfortable temperatures throughout the home for several years. It is also easy to install because of its flexible nature

C96Q series: C96Q series is an ultra-high efficiency two-stage gas furnace with an Energy Star rating. It creates an energy-efficient low fire stage and an automatic high fire stage that provides extra heat as required. It is like two furnaces in a single unit. All these features enable it to create a consistent and comfortable temperature throughout the home.

C97 series: C97 series is often regarded as the perfect union of form and function. It provides incomparable heating and enhances the interior air quality. Its two-stage operation increases energy efficiency. The low fire stage meets the majority of home heating requirements. A high fire stage provides additional warmth during colder months. An optional UV-C technology is also available. Installation and maintenance are also easy.

M120 series: M120 gas furnaces are hard-working, dependable systems that bring comfort to the home for a genuine value. All M120 furnaces include a 12-year worry-free limited warranty on parts and a one-year dependability promise when registered.

Clients are quite satisfied with these furnaces. You can learn more about these products by clicking on https://www.theoriginalflame.com/

The Original Flame

The Original Flame is a division of JRH Enterprises. It has been assisting people in heating their homes and creating warm gathering places since 2007.