Lucintel Forecasts the Global Antimicrobial Coating Market to Reach $8,822 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-30 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global antimicrobial coating market looks promising with opportunities in the building & construction, medical, food & beverage, and textile markets. The global antimicrobial coating market is expected to reach an estimated $8,822 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing adoption in hvac systems for air quality improvement, the increasing demand for antimicrobial textiles & fabrics, and the rising demand for government regulations for sanitation & safety.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in antimicrobial coating market to 2035 by resin type (acrylic, polyester, polyurethane, epoxy, and others), material (silver, copper, zinc, quaternary ammonium compounds, octylisothiazolinone, and others), end use (building & construction, medical, food & beverages, textile, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the resin type category, acrylic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, medical is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coating System, PPG Industries Inc, Sherwin-Williams, BASF are the major suppliers in the antimicrobial coating market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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