Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Adhesive Market to Reach $17,733 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the interior and exterior markets. The global automotive adhesive market is expected to reach an estimated $17,733 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles improving fuel efficiency, the rising demand for noise vibration & harshness reduction, and the growing demand for innovation in high-performance adhesive technologies.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive adhesive market to 2035 by resin type (epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, and others), vehicle type (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles), structure (structural and non-structural), application (interior and exterior), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the resin type category, epoxy is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, interior is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on automotive adhesive market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Henkel AG, 3M Company, Sika AG, Arkema, HB Fuller. are the major suppliers in the automotive adhesive market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Silicon Photonic Market

Smart Clothing and Textile Technology Market

Smart Parking Barrier Market

Solid State Power Amplifier Market

Strategy and Management Consulting Market