Lucintel Forecasts the Global BOPP Film Market to Reach $51 billion by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-30 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global BOPP film market looks promising with opportunities in the food packaging, non-food packaging, and industrial markets. The global BOPP film market is expected to reach an estimated $51 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for moisture & chemical resistant films, the rising adoption in personal care & cosmetics packaging, and the growing demand for e-commerce boosting packaging material requirements.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in BOPP film market to 2035 by film type (transparent, metalized, and white/opaque), thickness (below 15 micron, 15 to 30 micron, 30 to 45 micron, and above 45 micron), application (food packaging, non-food packaging, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, transparent is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, food packaging is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on BOPP film market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Jindal Poly Films, Cosmo Films Ltd., SIBUR, Uflex Limited, Treofan Group, Innovia Films, Inteplast Group are the major suppliers in the BOPP film market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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