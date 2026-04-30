Lucintel Forecasts the Global Building Information Modeling Market to Reach $24,334 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-30 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global building information modeling market looks promising with opportunities in the residential & commercial building, industrial, civil infrastructure, oil & gas, and utility markets. The global building information modeling market is expected to reach an estimated $24,334 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for cost-efficient building management solutions, the growing adoption of cloud-based collaboration platforms, and the increasing demand for focus on sustainability & energy-efficient buildings.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in building information modeling market to 2035 by offering (software and services), product life cycle (preconstruction, construction, and operations), end use (residential & commercial buildings, industrial, civil infrastructure, oil & gas, utilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the offering category, software is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, civil infrastructure is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on building information modeling market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Bentley Systems, Autodesk, Nemetschek Group, Hexagon AB, RIB Software, EMGworks, Trimble, Dassault Systèmes, Asite Solution, Topcon are the major suppliers in the building information modeling market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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