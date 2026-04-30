Lucintel Forecasts the Global Condensing Unit Market to Reach $70,263 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-04-30 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global condensing unit market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial, commercial, and transportation markets. The global condensing unit market is expected to reach an estimated $70,263 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for energy efficient cooling solutions, the increasing demand for refrigeration in food & beverage industry, and the growing demand for pharmaceutical industry requiring temperature control systems.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in condensing unit market to 2035 by type (air-cooled and water-cooled), refrigerant type (fluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, and inorganics), function (air conditioning, refrigeration, and heat pumps), application (industrial, commercial, transportation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, air-cooled is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, commercial is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Baltimore Aircoil Company, Bitzer, Blue Star Limited, Carrier Global, Daikin Industries, Danfoss, Dorin, Emerson Electric, Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration, Hussmann. are the major suppliers in the condensing unit market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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