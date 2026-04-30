Shreekant Patil Becomes Signatory to World Bank Group’s GLC-IFC Principles for Learning

Nashik, India, 2026-04-30 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Shreekant Patil, a distinguished Master Trainer with NSDC – Skill India, has been recognized as a Authorised signatory to the IFC Principles for Learning at at GrowLearnConnect supported by IFC – The International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group. This milestone highlights his commitment to delivering training programs that are impactful, inclusive, scalable, and sustainable, aligning with international standards in education and skill development. By endorsing the IFC Principles for Learning, Shreekant Patil joins a global community of trainers, financial institutions, and organizations dedicated to the highest standards in learning.

Dr. Shreekant Patil is a certified Master Trainer at NSDC – Skill India, with over 30 years of industrial and entrepreneurial experience. He has worked extensively with MSMEs, startups, exporters, and educational institutions across India, providing training and handholding support in areas including skill development, entrepreneurship, digital marketing, export-import, certifications, and leadership development. His international collaborations span global trade councils, chambers, and educational organizations, promoting best practices, knowledge exchange, and technology adoption for sustainable development.

With this Master Trainer Dr. CEng. Shreekant Patil is poised to play a transformative role in India’s skill development landscape, ensuring quality, inclusivity, and sustainability in vocational and entrepreneurship education. He works closely with NSDC (SIDH), DVET, META and MSSDS under the Skill India initiative, strengthening programs that empower individuals and enterprises across the nation.

This recognition as a signatory reinforces his dedication to quality training that empowers individuals, enterprises, and startups, enhancing their impact both nationally and internationally. Renown Startup India Mentor, Shreekant Patil’s contributions continue to shape the landscape of skill development, entrepreneurship, and global workforce readiness.

Learn more about the IFC Principles for Learning and signatories here: https://www.growlearnconnect.org/list-signatories/

Learn more about the Principles for Learning here: https://www.growlearnconnect.org/principles-learning