Johnson Brunetti Partners with South Shore Habitat in North Easton Home Build

North Easton, MA, Needham, MA, Franklin, MA, Norwell, MA and Woburn, MA, 2026-04-30 — /EPR Network/ — Staff volunteers from Needham-based retirement and investment advisory firm, Johnson Brunetti, recently completed two volunteer workdays with South Shore Habitat for Humanity, assisting in the rehabilitation of a home in North Easton, Massachusetts. The workdays took place on April 9 and April 16, 2026.

The volunteer effort is part of Johnson Brunetti’s ongoing commitment to community service. As part of the company’s culture, employees complete four hours of community service per quarter by volunteering at a local charity or donating blood at a local American Red Cross donation center.

“Helping out in the communities we serve is a core part of who we are,” said David Shapiro, Regional Director of Wealth at Johnson Brunetti. “Our team values the opportunity to step away from the office and make a tangible difference. Projects like this remind us that strong communities are built through collaboration, compassion, and action.”

Johnson Brunetti views community involvement as an essential part of doing business. By encouraging hands-on volunteerism—not just financial contributions—the firm strengthens relationships with local partners, builds trust with clients, and fosters a culture of purpose among employees and is attractive to prospective employees. It’s an approach that reflects a simple belief: giving back not only benefits the community, it strengthens the business as well.

Johnson Brunetti staff who participated in the two workdays for Habitat for Humanity included Lena Adams, Josh Altman, David Bartkus, Isaiah Brown, Nick Colantuono, Max Gordon, Michael Gurney, Marisol Handren, Jakob Hudanish, Jennifer Killilea, Max Miller, John Mulligan, Gabriella Muraca, Jackie Ng, David Shapiro, and Linda Walter.

South Shore Habitat for Humanity welcomed the support from Johnson Brunetti’s team.

“Volunteers are essential to what we do,” said Erin McGough, Executive Director of Development for South Shore Habitat for Humanity. “The commitment from organizations like Johnson Brunetti helps us continue our mission of building strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. Their team’s energy and dedication made a real impact on this project.”

For those who participated, the experience was both meaningful and rewarding.

“It’s one thing to talk about giving back, but it’s another to be out there doing the work alongside your colleagues,” said Nicholas Colantuono CFP®, a financial advisor at Johnson Brunetti. “Seeing the progress over the two days and knowing it will help a family in our community made it incredibly worthwhile.”

South Shore Habitat for Humanity works to create affordable homeownership opportunities for families across the region through volunteer labor, donations, and community partnerships. To learn more about South Shore Habitat, please visit www.sshabitat.org.

About Johnson Brunetti:

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit www.JohnsonBrunetti.com.

About South Shore Habitat for Humanity:

The mission of South Shore Habitat for Humanity is to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter by partnering with families in need of affordable housing. Families put in “sweat equity hours” alongside local volunteers on the building of their home and purchase the home with a 30-year, affordable mortgage. Homes do have a deed restriction that maintains the affordability status of each home in perpetuity. Habitat Family Partners are selected through a competitive underwriting process based on their ability to pay, willingness to partner, and their need for adequate housing. The organization’s headquarters are located at 77 Accord Park Drive, Unit D-7, Norwell and they serve 32 cities and towns south and southwest of Boston. To date, South Shore Habitat for Humanity has delivered 65 homes to local families in Southeastern MA. To learn more or find out how to get involved, visit www.sshabitat.org or call 781-337-7744.