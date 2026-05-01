LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Solution Installed at Cement Plant in Egypt

Cairo, Egypt, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — A cement plant in Egypt has successfully installed a new LED explosion-proof lighting system across its production and storage areas. The upgrade is part of the facility’s commitment to improving workplace safety and energy efficiency in one of the most challenging industrial environments.

Cement plants often deal with the risk of explosions due to the presence of flammable dust and volatile materials. The new LED lighting system offers brighter, more uniform illumination while consuming less energy than traditional lighting solutions. The system also reduces the need for maintenance, which is critical in harsh industrial environments.

“The new LED lights have greatly improved the safety of our plant,” said Ahmed El-Masri, operations manager at the cement plant. “They provide better lighting in our critical areas, reduce our energy usage, and lower the maintenance costs.”

With Egypt’s focus on energy efficiency and safety, LED explosion-proof lighting is expected to be adopted across many industries in the region. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights