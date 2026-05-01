Georgia Resort Takes a Swing at Night Golf and Wins

BUFORD, GA, United States, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — On Saturday, April 25, Lanier Islands Resort saw a bold bet pay off. As part of a major investment to revolutionize the golf program at its highly regarded Legacy Golf Course, the Georgia lakeside destination unveiled The Six. Poised along Lake Lanier’s shoreline, the revolutionary night-lit, six-hole, par-3 course opened to fully booked tee times as players took the course under a mix of starry skies and LED lights. Now open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays with tee times between 5 and 9 p.m. and available for private group bookings any day of the week, The Six delivers a casual, fast-paced experience for players of all skill levels in a scenic and social atmosphere.

The opening night response was immediate and overwhelmingly positive. Players praised not only the course itself but also the energy and environment surrounding it, with many choosing to play multiple rounds and expressing excitement about returning.

Designed to complement the resort’s broader offerings, The Six provides a fun, fully illuminated recreational outlet for families, wedding parties, and corporate groups alike. Whether visiting the Islands for a destination wedding or a company meeting, groups can book The Six on any day of the week to accommodate their event.

Built for fast-paced, replayable rounds, The Six features six holes ranging from 56 to 91 yards. An average foursome completes a round in approximately one hour, though pace may vary depending on group size and skill level. The course showcases premium artificial greens and tees with the same high-quality turf used on professional tours, delivering consistent playability, realistic bounce, and a high-quality putting surface that rolls at a 10 on the Stimpmeter.

The Six is only one piece of a large vision. Later this spring, Lanier Islands Resort will debut the Mike Williams Golf Center. Designed to anchor the resort’s golf experience, the newly reimagined clubhouse will showcase an event pavilion that accommodates up to 180 guests and offers picturesque views of the driving range, The Six, and the lake beyond. Before and after their round, clubhouse guests will enjoy new curated food and beverage experiences, both outdoors and inside at the elevated 19th Hole bar and lounge.

“Between The Six and the Mike Williams Golf Center – named in memory of my uncle, the former CEO of Lanier Islands Resort – it’s clear that we’re kicking off a New Era of Golf at the Islands,” said Matthew Bowling, President of Lanier Islands Resort. “We want golfers to view us as a true golf destination, one where they can enjoy an immersive, all-season experience – both on and off the course. With everything we have here… lakefront hotel views, our 18-hole championship course, and the amenities across the property, we’ve always had the foundation for a great golf getaway. What we’re doing now is bringing all those pieces together into a more complete experience. You can play 18 during the day, spend time on the golf simulators at Game Changer, and then come back out and play under the lights at night. There’s really nothing else like it.”

Designed by former Augusta National Golf Club Superintendent Billy Fuller, the existing 18-hole championship Legacy Golf Course already boasts an impressive reputation. Since opening in 2009, it has become a favorite destination for golfers across the Southeast. With 14 of 18 holes offering sweeping views of Lake Lanier, the course has been referred to as the “Pebble Beach of the South” by Links Magazine. Its accolades include recognition among the 10 Best Lakeside Golf Courses in America by Men’s Journal, Best Round of Golf in Atlanta by The Atlantan, and most recently, a #7 ranking on GolfPass’s 2026 list of Top 25 Public Courses in Georgia.

Walk-ins are welcome at The Six between 5 and 8 pm; reservations are required after 8 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. Irons, wedges, and putters are available for rent for guests without clubs. Tee times for the 18-hole Legacy Golf Course or The Six can be booked online at https://www.lanierislands.com/golf/book-tee-time/ or by calling 678-318-7861.

Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. For more information about the Georgia lakeside destination, its accommodations, its amenities, and its upcoming events, visit www.LanierIslands.com. To stay up to date on the latest news, guests can follow the resort on Facebook @lanierislands, Instagram @lanierislands, TikTok @lanier_islands, and LinkedIn @Lake-Lanier-Islands-Resort.