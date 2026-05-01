Atlanta Motoring Festival and Concours d’Elegance Pulls into Lanier Islands Resort May 1-3

BUFORD, GA, United States, 2026-05-01 — /EPR Network/ — An exclusive collection of rare treasures that includes world-class concours vehicles, vintage automobiles, luxury marques, and dynamic showcases of modern design and cutting-edge innovations will soon pass through the gates of Georgia’s Lanier Islands Resort for a weekend unlike any other. Marking its inaugural event, the Atlanta Motoring Festival and Concours d’Elegance will be an unforgettable celebration of automotive excellence. From curated lifestyle showcases and expert-led talks to live entertainment and exclusive VIP experiences, the festival offers more than just cars, motorcycles, and boats. Attendees will enjoy an immersive experience that combines the thrill of high-end automotive culture with southern hospitality and lakeside leisure. Hosted by Peach State Drive for Good Foundation at Lanier Islands Resort, May 1-3, a portion of the proceeds from this premier event will benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

“The fact that the Atlanta Motoring Festival and Concours d’Elegance benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta makes it an excellent fit for our dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility and giving back to the community that has given so much to us,” said resort President Matthew Bowling. “This event also aligns beautifully with our ongoing transformation of Lanier Islands Resort into a world-class business, leisure, and wedding destination. In addition to a multi-million-dollar investment in the reimagining of our lakeside accommodations and golf course, and a growing list of accolades that includes our Best Resort nomination in the Conde Nast Readers’ Choice Awards and a Best of Georgia Vacation Destination by Georgia Business Journal, we strive to bring memorable events to our shores. It’s all part of our mission to provide an elevated experience to all our guests – whether visiting us for the day or staying with us overnight.”

The schedule for the 2026 Atlanta Motoring Festival and Concours d’Elegance comprises a general admission show from 10 AM to 3 PM at Lanier Islands Resort on Saturday, May 2, and a casual Sunday Cars and Coffee event at the resort’s Peachtree Pointe from 9 AM to 2 PM on Sunday, May 3, where the public can see the class winners from the Concours d’Elegance. There is also an array of exclusive events for tour participants and VIPS, including a lunch at Wolf Mountain Vineyards & Winery and an Opening Cocktail Reception at Lanier Islands Resort’s Legacy Pointe on Friday, and a ticketed “Cheeseburger in Paradise” Lunch Cruise from LandShark Landing and a strolling jazz dinner on Saturday. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, prospective festival goers are encouraged to visit https://www.atlantamotoringfestival.org/.

Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. For more information about the Georgia lakeside destination, its accommodations, its amenities, and its upcoming events, visit www.LanierIslands.com. To stay up to date on the latest news, guests can follow the resort on Facebook @lanierislands, Instagram @lanierislands, TikTok @lanier_islands, and LinkedIn @Lake-Lanier-Islands-Resort.