Fashion Sourcing : Le Leader Solutions Globales De Sourcing Dans La Mode Et Votre copilote pour la production en Asie

Posted on 2026-05-04 by in Apparel & Fashion // 0 Comments

Paris, France, 2026-05-04 — /EPR Network/ — Naviguer dans le paysage complexe de la fabrication en Asie représente aujourd’hui l’un des plus grands défis pour les marques de mode. Fashion Sourcing, dirigée par Laurent Gabay, se positionne comme un partenaire stratégique en aidant les marques à accéder à des usines fiables, à gérer leur production et à garantir qualité, rapidité et transparence à chaque étape.

Plutôt que d’agir comme un simple agent, Fashion Sourcing fonctionne comme un véritable copilote, accompagnant les marques tout au long du processus de fabrication.

Un réseau de production diversifié à travers l’Asie

Fashion Sourcing met à disposition un réseau multi-pays permettant aux marques de réduire les risques, d’optimiser les coûts et de choisir le pays le plus adapté à chaque type de produit.

Principaux hubs de production :

  • Inde – reconnue pour les vêtements en coton, la broderie, l’artisanat et le textile maison
  • Vietnam – spécialisé dans les vêtements techniques, le sportswear et les finitions haut de gamme
  • Cambodge – solutions économiques pour les vêtements tissés et en maille
  • Pakistan – expertise en denim, maille et production textile intégrée
  • Thaïlande – production premium, petites quantités (MOQ faibles) et finitions spécialisées
  • Bangladesh – production à grande échelle avec des coûts très compétitifs

Cette approche multi-pays permet d’aligner chaque projet avec le bon pays, la bonne usine et la bonne structure de coûts.

Usines spécialisées et capacités avancées

Fashion Sourcing collabore avec un réseau sélectionné d’usines certifiées, évaluées selon leur spécialisation, leur capacité de production, leurs standards de qualité et leur aptitude à l’export.

Catégories de production :

  • Vêtements femme, homme et enfant
  • Denim, tissé et maille
  • Activewear et athleisure
  • Marque blanche (private label) et fabrication sur mesure

Capacités techniques :

  • Patronage et gradation
  • Développement rapide d’échantillons
  • Coupe, confection, lavage et finitions
  • Broderie, impression et embellissements

Cela permet aux marques de passer du concept à la production avec précision et fiabilité.

Gestion de production de bout en bout

Fashion Sourcing ne se limite pas à connecter les marques aux usines. L’entreprise gère activement l’ensemble du processus de production afin de garantir le respect des délais et des standards de qualité.

Services proposés :

  • Sélection stratégique des pays et des usines
  • Développement des échantillons et validation des coupes
  • Planification et suivi de production
  • Gestion des documents d’export et coordination logistique internationale

Cette approche structurée réduit les erreurs, les retards et les problèmes de communication souvent liés à la production offshore.

Des équipes locales sur le terrain

Un des principaux atouts de Fashion Sourcing réside dans sa présence locale dans plusieurs pays clés : Inde, Vietnam, Cambodge, Pakistan, Thaïlande et Bangladesh.

Ces équipes assurent :

  • Une visibilité en temps réel sur la production
  • Un suivi proactif des délais
  • Une résolution rapide des problèmes

Grâce à un modèle transparent de sourcing direct usine, les marques bénéficient d’une visibilité complète sur les coûts, les étapes de production et les délais de livraison.

Une solution adaptée à toutes les marques

Fashion Sourcing accompagne aussi bien les jeunes marques lançant leur première collection que les entreprises établies gérant des productions à grande échelle.

Avec des MOQ flexibles et une capacité de production évolutive, l’entreprise permet de :

  • Démarrer avec un risque limité
  • Monter en puissance progressivement
  • Maintenir une qualité constante à mesure que la marque grandit

Conclusion : Simplifier le sourcing mondial

S’approvisionner en Asie ne doit pas être complexe ni risqué.

Avec Fashion Sourcing comme partenaire stratégique, les marques accèdent à :

  • Des usines fiables
  • Une expertise multi-pays
  • Une gestion complète de la production

En combinant un réseau de fabrication diversifié, des équipes locales et une gestion structurée, Fashion Sourcing permet aux marques d’opérer avec confiance, contrôle et vision à long terme.

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