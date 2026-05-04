Fashion Sourcing: Global Fashion Sourcing Company

Miami, FL, 2026-05-04 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s competitive fashion industry, success depends on more than just great design—it requires the ability to execute efficiently on a global scale. Fashion Sourcing, led by Laurent Gabay, has established itself as a leader in global B2B fashion sourcing, helping brands transform ideas into high-quality products delivered worldwide.

With a commitment to precision, innovation, and reliability, Fashion Sourcing provides a full-service solution that simplifies the entire manufacturing process—from concept to final delivery.

A Global Approach to Fashion Manufacturing

Fashion Sourcing operates across key manufacturing regions, offering clients access to:

A worldwide network of vetted factories

Diverse sourcing capabilities across multiple product categories

Scalable production solutions for both startups and established brands

By leveraging global partnerships, Fashion Sourcing ensures clients receive the best balance of quality, cost efficiency, and speed.

Full-Service, End-to-End Solutions

What sets Fashion Sourcing apart is its ability to manage every stage of the production lifecycle.

Product Development

From initial concept to technical execution:

Design support and development

Tech pack creation

Fabric and trim selection

Global Sourcing

Access to a wide network of trusted suppliers:

Fabrics and raw materials

Custom trims and accessories

Sustainable sourcing options

Manufacturing & Production

Fashion Sourcing connects clients with the right manufacturers based on:

Product type and complexity

Order volume and scalability

Quality standards and certifications

Sampling & Quality Control

Ensuring perfection before production:

Prototype development

Sample revisions and approvals

Pre-production and final inspections

Logistics & Delivery

Managing the final stage of the process:

International shipping (air and sea)

Customs and compliance

Timely global delivery

Why Fashion Sourcing Is a Global Leader

Expertise & Experience

With years of industry knowledge, Fashion Sourcing understands the complexities of global production and delivers solutions tailored to each client.

End-to-End Efficiency

Clients benefit from a single point of contact, eliminating the need to manage multiple vendors.

Quality & Consistency

Strict quality control processes ensure that every product meets the highest standards.

Scalability

From small startups to large-scale production, Fashion Sourcing supports brands at every stage of growth.

Industries & Clients

Fashion Sourcing works with a wide range of clients, including:

Fashion brands and designers

Corporate and uniform programs

Hospitality and lifestyle companies

Promotional product businesses

Expert Insight

“Being a global leader in sourcing means more than having access—it’s about delivering consistency, quality, and trust at every stage of production.”

— Laurent Gabay – Founder & CEO – Fashion Sourcing

Innovation & the Future of Sourcing

As the fashion industry evolves, Fashion Sourcing continues to lead by:

Adapting to fast-changing market demands

Integrating sustainable sourcing practices

Enhancing transparency across the supply chain

The company remains committed to helping brands stay competitive in a rapidly shifting global market.

Fashion Sourcing stands at the forefront of the industry as a global leader in B2B fashion sourcing and manufacturing. By combining expertise, global reach, and full-service capabilities, the company empowers brands to bring their vision to life with confidence and efficiency.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform that connects fashion brands with a curated network of trusted manufacturers specializing in apparel, accessories, and textiles. Designed for modern, growth-focused brands, the platform streamlines the sourcing and production process—enabling efficient scaling, direct access to competitive factory pricing, and seamless development from initial concept to final product.

Founded by Laurent Gabay, a seasoned apparel executive with extensive experience across manufacturing, private-label development, and international retail markets, Fashion Sourcing is built on decades of industry expertise and long-standing global partnerships. Leveraging a heritage rooted in licensing and production, the platform redefines how brands engage with factories and textile mills in today’s fast-paced fashion landscape.

With established partnerships and a strong presence across key global manufacturing hubs—including China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia—Fashion Sourcing provides brands with direct entry into some of the world’s most advanced and cost-effective production ecosystems. This international infrastructure ensures operational efficiency, production flexibility, and consistent quality at scale.

Through its global network, Fashion Sourcing delivers:

Accelerated product development and production timelines

Flexible manufacturing capabilities, including low minimum order quantities

Direct-to-factory pricing and strategic sourcing opportunities

Access to specialized apparel manufacturers and textile mills

Whether launching a new label or expanding an established brand, Fashion Sourcing equips clients with the expertise, infrastructure, and global partnerships required to transform creative vision into market-ready, high-quality products.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Stay connected for industry insights, sourcing opportunities, and global manufacturing updates:

For sourcing services and procurement solutions, visit:

https://fashion-sourcing.com/

For media inquiries and partnership opportunities contact:

hello@fashion-sourcing.com