SignalMelo Launches Social Listening Platform for Startup Growth Teams

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-05-04 — /EPR Network/ — SignalMelo, a social listening and growth intelligence platform based in Los Angeles, has launched its full-service platform for marketing and growth teams at startups and SaaS companies. The platform consolidates community discussion monitoring, short-form video signal tracking, and organic search demand analysis into a single AI-prioritized workflow, eliminating the delay between identifying a high-intent opportunity and acting on it.

Growth teams know their target customers are active on Reddit, reacting to creator content on TikTok and YouTube, and entering relevant queries into search engines — often before visiting any company website. Most teams monitor these channels manually, through saved searches and shared tracking documents, but these approaches collapse quickly as signal volume grows. Conversations get flagged too late, and the window for meaningful engagement closes. SignalMelo was built to collapse that gap with three integrated modules: Discussions, which ranks Reddit and niche forum threads by reply urgency; Discovery, which monitors short-form video content and comment sentiment across TikTok and YouTube; and SEO Radar, which surfaces rising Google search demand trends before saturation sets in. All three modules feed a single daily queue, with each result pre-scored and paired with a suggested response angle based on the team’s product context.

“Community-led growth is a timing problem as much as a content problem,” said a SignalMelo spokesperson. “We built this so a team of two or three can operate with the monitoring speed of a full social intelligence department.”

SignalMelo’s early-access plan is available now at https://www.signalmelo.com, ahead of a full feature rollout planned for the second half of 2026. The platform is designed for growth teams at early-stage startups and mid-size SaaS companies in the United States that rely on organic community channels as a primary acquisition driver.

About SignalMelo

SignalMelo is a social listening and growth intelligence platform headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Its AI-powered workflow — Discussions, Discovery, and SEO Radar — monitors community platforms, short-form video signals, and organic search demand trends in one prioritized interface. Built for growth teams at startups and SaaS companies, SignalMelo’s mission is to turn social listening into clear growth decisions. Visit https://www.signalmelo.com

Contact:

SignalMelo PR Team

press@signalmelo.com

https://www.signalmelo.com