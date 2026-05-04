Unikoo Group Now Ships Factory-Direct Frameless Shower Doors Nationwide With SGCC-Certified Glass

California, USA, 2026-05-04 — /EPR Network/ — Unikoo Group Inc., a Southern California-based manufacturer and direct supplier of premium glass and architectural hardware products, today announced the full nationwide availability of its factory-direct frameless shower door systems, custom glass solutions, and commercial hardware product lines. Operating from more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution facilities across three locations in Southern California and New Jersey, the company ships SGCC-certified frameless shower enclosures directly to residential homeowners, licensed remodeling contractors, interior designers, and commercial developers across all 50 states — removing the markup layers of traditional retail distribution and delivering professional-grade glass products at factory pricing.

The announcement comes as demand for open, spa-inspired bathroom designs continues to grow in both residential renovation and new commercial construction markets. Unikoo Group’s flagship product lines — the UKS04 Sliding Frameless Shower Door Series, UKD01 Double Sliding Frameless Shower Door, and UKH07 Swing Door Series — are engineered to serve this demand with precision-cut 3/8-inch SGCC-certified tempered glass, pre-treated with EnduroShield nano-coating technology. EnduroShield bonds permanently to glass surfaces to repel water, soap scum, and hard water mineral deposits, significantly reducing cleaning frequency and extending the enclosure’s service life.

All structural hardware across Unikoo Group’s product lines is fabricated from 316 and 304 grade marine-standard stainless steel, providing long-term resistance to corrosion and moisture in demanding bathroom and commercial environments. Key engineering features include reversible left-or-right door opening configurations, up to four inches of horizontal adjustability per unit, and all required installation hardware included with every shipment — supporting both professional contractor timelines and experienced DIY installations.

“Our customers — whether a homeowner transforming a master bathroom or a contractor outfitting a 30-unit apartment building — deserve access to the same premium glass and hardware without paying retail markups for it,” said a spokesperson for Unikoo Group. “Factory-direct shipping is how we deliver that value.”

For non-standard applications, Unikoo Group fabricates fully custom-cut glass panels to the client’s exact specifications. Custom orders are typically processed and shipped within three to five business days from the company’s Southern California facility. Volume discounts, wholesale pricing tiers, and dedicated B2B account management are available for contractors, property developers, hotel operators, and procurement teams overseeing multi-unit projects.

Free nationwide shipping is currently available on select Sliding and Swing Door Series. A $50 first-order discount is automatically applied at checkout, with volume savings of $100 or more on purchases of two or more units. Unikoo Group’s full product catalog — including all shower door systems, hand railing hardware, patch fittings, and glazing accessories — is available at www.unikoogroup.com.

About Unikoo Group

Unikoo Group Inc. is a U.S.-based manufacturer and direct supplier of premium glass and architectural hardware products, founded in 2017 and headquartered in City of Industry, California. From an initial 2,800-square-foot workspace, the company has expanded to over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space across three facilities in Southern California and New Jersey, supported by a team with more than 25 years of combined expertise in glass fabrication and hardware engineering. Unikoo Group’s product portfolio includes frameless and semi-frameless shower enclosures, sliding and swing door systems, hand railing hardware, patch fittings, glazing supplies, and commercial architectural hardware. For more information, visit www.unikoogroup.com.

Unikoo Group Inc.

Website: www.unikoogroup.com

Location: City of Industry, CA & New Jersey,

USA Email: unikoo@unikoogroup.com

Phone: 888-404-5533