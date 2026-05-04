Bansal Brothers Expands Product Range with Reliable Magnesium 6–8 FeSiMg Grade

New Delhi, India, 2026-05-04 — /EPR Network/ — Bansal Brothers, a trusted name in alloy supply for the foundry industry, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the introduction of a Magnesium 6–8 FeSiMg grade. This move is aimed at helping foundries achieve more consistent nodularization, improved casting quality, and better overall process control.

In today’s competitive casting environment, foundries are under constant pressure to deliver defect-free products while managing costs and maintaining efficiency. Even with optimized processes, many face recurring challenges such as inconsistent nodularity, poor magnesium recovery, and higher rejection rates. Recognizing these pain points, Bansal Brothers has developed a solution that focuses on reliability where it matters most—material quality.

Addressing Real Foundry Challenges

Casting failures are not always caused by process inefficiencies. In many cases, the root issue lies in inconsistent or substandard alloy inputs. Variations in magnesium content, impurity levels, and alloy structure can significantly impact the final casting outcome.

The newly introduced Magnesium 6–8 FeSiMg grade is designed to address these exact concerns. With controlled composition and strict quality standards, it enables foundries to achieve stable and predictable results across batches.

Designed for Consistency and Performance

The Magnesium 6–8 FeSiMg grade by Bansal Brothers is engineered to deliver:

Stable Magnesium Content: Ensures effective nodularization and uniform graphite structure

Improved Recovery Rates: Reduces alloy consumption and enhances cost efficiency

Low Impurity Levels: Minimizes slag formation and inclusion-related defects

Uniform Sizing: Supports better dissolution and consistent reaction in the melt

These features directly contribute to improved casting strength, reduced rejection rates, and smoother production cycles.

Supporting Better Ductile Iron Production

For foundries producing ductile iron, maintaining nodularity is critical. Even small inconsistencies can lead to performance issues in the final product. The Magnesium 6–8 grade plays a key role in stabilizing this process, helping manufacturers meet both mechanical and quality standards with greater confidence.

By ensuring reliable performance during treatment, the alloy supports:

Better microstructure control

Enhanced mechanical properties

Reduced process variability

A Strategic Advantage for B2B Buyers

For procurement teams and foundry owners, selecting the right alloy supplier is no longer just about price—it’s about long-term value.

With this new offering, Bansal Brothers provides a solution that helps businesses:

Lower rejection and rework costs

Improve production efficiency

Maintain consistent product quality

Strengthen customer trust and satisfaction

The Magnesium 6–8 FeSiMg grade is particularly suited for foundries looking to scale operations without compromising on quality.

Commitment to Quality and Reliability

Bansal Brothers has built its reputation on delivering consistent, high-quality alloy solutions to foundries across India. The introduction of this new grade reinforces the company’s commitment to supporting the industry with materials that perform reliably under real production conditions.

Each batch is manufactured with strict quality control measures to ensure uniformity and performance, helping clients reduce uncertainty and improve output.

Industry-Focused Approach

What sets Bansal Brothers apart is its deep understanding of foundry operations. Rather than offering generic solutions, the company focuses on addressing practical challenges faced on the shop floor.

By working closely with clients, Bansal Brothers ensures that its products align with real-world requirements—whether it’s improving recovery rates, reducing defects, or achieving consistent casting results.

Looking Ahead

As the demand for high-quality ductile iron components continues to grow, the need for reliable raw materials becomes even more critical. With the launch of the Magnesium 6–8 FeSiMg grade, Bansal Brothers aims to support foundries in meeting these evolving demands with confidence.

About Bansal Brothers

Bansal Brothers is a leading supplier of ferro alloys, specializing in products that support efficient and high-quality metal casting. With a strong focus on consistency, performance, and customer satisfaction, the company serves a wide range of foundries and industrial clients across India.

Contact Information

Mobile: +91 7610125164

Website: https://www.ferrosiliconmagnesium.com/



For foundries looking to reduce variability and improve casting outcomes, the right material makes all the difference—and Bansal Brothers is committed to delivering exactly that.