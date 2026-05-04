Lucintel Forecasts the Global Talc Market to Reach $3,808 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-04 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global talc market looks promising with opportunities in the paper, plastic, ceramic, paint & coating, roofing, and cosmetic markets. The global talc market is expected to reach an estimated $3,808 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 3.6% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand in ceramics & tiles production, the growing demand in automotive & electrical components, and the increasing demand for use in cosmetics & personal care products.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in talc market to 2035 by deposit (talc chlorite and talc carbonate), application (paper, plastic, ceramics, paint & coating, roofing, and cosmetic), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the deposit category, talc chlorite is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, paper is expected to witness the highest growth.

Download sample by clicking on talc market

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Imerys, Elementis, Minerals Technologies, Nippon Talc, Golcha Group are the major suppliers in the talc market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

P-Phenylenediamine Market

Prosthetic Market

RF PIN Diode Market

Silicon Electrode Market

Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market