Lucintel Forecasts the Global Battery Separator Market to Reach $24,138 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-04 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global battery separator market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, industrial, and consumer electronic markets. The global battery separator market is expected to reach an estimated $24,138 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 13.7% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for high-energy-density & long-life batteries, the increasing demand for consumer electronics like smartphones & laptops, and the growing demand for investment in battery manufacturing & gigafactories.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in battery separator market to 2035 by battery type (lead acid and lithium-ion), grade (polyethylene, polyethylene, and others), technology (dry separators and wet separators), end use (transportation, industrial, consumer electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the battery type category, lithium-ion is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, transportation is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Toray Industries, SK Innovation, Asahi Kasei, Entek International, Sumitomo Chemical, UBE Industries, Semcorp are the major suppliers in the battery separator market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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