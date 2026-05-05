Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electrically Conductive Adhesive Market to Reach $7924 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-05 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electrically conductive adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronic, aerospace & defense, and bioscience markets. The global electrically conductive adhesive market is expected to reach an estimated $7924 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for flexible & wearable electronics, the growing adoption in renewable energy systems like solar panels, and the rising demand for investments in semiconductor & industries.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in PCB electrically conductive adhesive market to 2035 by product type (isotropic conductive adhesives and anisotropic conductive adhesives), form (paste adhesives and film adhesives), resin (epoxy based adhesives, silicone based adhesives, acrylic based adhesives, polyurethane based adhesives, and others), end use (automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, biosciences, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product type category, isotropic conductive adhesive is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, consumer electronic is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Henkel, 3M, H.B. Fuller, Master Bond, Panacol-Elosol. are the major suppliers in the electrically conductive adhesive market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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