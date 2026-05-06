Mr. T, Dafne Keen, Ron Perlman, Nick Apostolides, Angela Sant’Albano Added to FAN EXPO Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — Mr. T (Rocky III, The A-Team), Dafne Keen (Deadpool & Wolverine, Logan), Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy) and the Resident Evil: Requiem gaming voice duo of Nick Apostolides and Angela Sant’Albano are the latest strong additions to the standout celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, set for May 29-31 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.

Mr. T, born Laurence Tureaud, rose to superstardom for his portrayal of boxer “Clubber Lang” in Rocky III opposite Sylvester Stallone in 1982. He parlayed that a year later into the co-starring role of “B. A. Baracus” throughout the four-year run of the action series The A-Team, and has been a cultural icon ever since in both acting and professional wrestling, competing in Wrestlemania.

Perlman, perhaps best known for the title role in the Hellboy films, is one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors, appearing in more than 250 films and TV series. FAN EXPO fans also recognize him readily from Sons of Anarchy, Hand of God, Beauty and the Beast, Blade II and many others, including the current BBC series The Capture.

Keen caught the attention of fans internationally in the 2024 feature Deadpool & Wolverine, co-starring opposite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as “Laura,” a reprisal of her role in 2017’s Logan with Reynolds and Patrick Stewart. She had the starring role in last year’s Whistle after a three-year run fronting the HBO series His Dark Materials.

Apostolides and Sant’Albano voice the characters of “Leon S. Kennedy” and “Grace Ashcroft,” respectively, in the horror video game Resident Evil: Requiem, released this year. Apostolides has done extensive video game work in numerous previous iterations of the RE series as well as titles as diverse as Madden NFL 21, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit and Monster Hunter: World. Sant’Albano has had live acting roles in series like Industry, I Hate Suzie and the feature film Lilly opposite Patricia Clarkson.

The five standouts join a world-class FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity field that also includes:

• Lord of the Rings “Four Hobbits” Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan plus “Legolas” Orlando Bloom and “Gimli” John Rhys-Davies

• Doctor Who, Jessica Jones star David Tennant

• Star Trek universe standouts Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner

• Smallville headliners Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk and Erica Durance

• The Sailor Moon threesome of Stephanie Sheh, Linda Ballantyne and Katie Griffin

• The Goonies stars Corey Feldman, Kerri Green and Martha Plimpton

• Bonnie Wright (Harry Potter)

• Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, Total Recall)

• Manny Jacinto ( The Acolyte, The Good Place)

• Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon a Time, The Rite)

• David Morrissey (The Walking Dead)

• Brendan Wayne (The Mandalorian, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

• James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Runaways)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stars Judith Hoag, François Chau, Kenn Scott, Brian Tochi, Ernie Reyes Jr. and Robbie Rist

• Jamison Newlander (The Lost Boys, Mr. Manhattan)

• Jim Cummings (Winnie The Pooh, Star Wars)

• Jennifer Hale (X-Men ‘97, Avengers Assemble)

Adult, Youth, and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family Passes, and Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now at fanexpophiladelphia.com. Advanced Pricing is available until May 14. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.

Philadelphia is the ninth event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO and Dallas FAN FESTIVAL. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.