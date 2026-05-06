WasteTrack reports new milestones with FasterCapital support on EquityPilot

ACCRA, Ghana, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — WasteTrack, a Ghana-based waste-collection technology initiative, today reports a series of operational and product milestones as it advances with ongoing support from FasterCapital through the EquityPilot program. Recent activity includes field engagements with Aboboya (tricycle) waste collectors, community leader outreach, and the start of prototype design for the WasteTrack platform. This update from WasteTrack reflects continued collaboration with FasterCapital and the EquityPilot program, focused on current execution priorities including prototype development, customer outreach planning,

and community-level stakeholder engagement.

What the Startup Delivers?

WasteTrack is designing a platform intended to improve traceability, safety, and coordination across last-mile waste collectors. The product work underway is informed directly by operational conversations with

tricycle collectors and early community stakeholders to ensure features are relevant to daily collection routines and local norms.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital continues to support WasteTrack’s current growth stage with:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up for prototype development

– Pitch and communication refinement for upcoming customer onboarding

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders as appropriate

– Strategic prioritization to align product design with field realities

Current Execution Priorities

WasteTrack’s present priorities are focused and practical: finalize a prototype design, incorporate field feedback from Aboboya collectors into product requirements, and prepare community channels for customer onboarding later in the year. The team is also organizing outreach with faith-based community leaders to support adoption pathways.

Execution progress

– Feb 5, 2026: Engagement with Aboboya (tricycle) waste collectors to discuss balancing economic needs with public safety amid a current regulatory vacuum.

– Feb 13, 2026: Meetings with three Christian leaders (pastors) to solicit support for community-level customer onboarding when it begins later in the year.

– Feb 18, 2026: Cofounders convened to begin designing the prototype for the WasteTrack platform.

“ Hesham Zreik , Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: ‘We’re pleased to continue supporting WasteTrack through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.’

About WasteTrack

WasteTrack is a Ghana-based startup developing a platform to support last-mile waste collectors and local waste-management stakeholders. The team is concentrating on product design informed by direct field engagement with Aboboya collectors and community leaders to address safety, economic sustainability, and operational coordination.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.

Media Contact:

Lydia Zeng

Email: lydia.zeng@fastercapital.com

Phone: +1 (512) 400-0256

Website: https://www.fastercapital.com