For Soccer and Gemini XIII Partner to Launch ‘Orange Slices’ Vodcast Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

NEW YORK, USA, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — For Soccer, the preeminent soccer media and experiences company, and Gemini XIII, the premium podcast and vodcast entertainment network, today announced the launch of “Orange Slices,” a bold new soccer media vodcast and event vertical rooted in the shared story of the American game. Designed as a 360-degree content and fan engagement hub, Orange Slices will span premium long-form and short-form content, social storytelling, custom features, and a marquee fan event—all leading into and surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The twice-weekly flagship podcast will be hosted by former U.S. Men’s National Team Player, Major League Soccer All-Star and Apple TV analyst Heath Pearce, with appearances from current and former players across generations of the game, including active USMNT and Toulouse FC center back Mark McKenzie. Bridging past, present, and future voices of the sport, the show blends seasoned perspective with real-time insight from inside the game—offering fans a rare window into the evolving identity of soccer in the United States and beyond.

In the lead-up to the World Cup, Orange Slices will deliver match previews and recaps, tactical breakdowns, player profiles, and cultural storytelling from host cities across North America. At its core, the show is a cross-generational celebration of soccer—from the muddy fields across America to the global stage—featuring voices from across eras of the game. Episodes will spotlight guests spanning past, present, and emerging stars, sharing stories, insights, and perspectives that shape the broader American soccer narrative. The name “Orange Slices” nods to the universal halftime ritual of youth soccer, grounding the global spectacle of the sport in its community roots and shared joy.

“Orange Slices is about connecting generations of U.S. Soccer—from the players who built it, to the ones living it now, to those who will carry it forward,” said Heath Pearce, host of Orange Slices and President of For Soccer. “This show is a celebration of our shared soccer story, told from the inside—through the voices, experiences, and moments that have shaped the American game, from youth fields to the World Cup stage.”

The launch also marks a major branded activation within Gemini XIII’s expanding Constellation portfolio, a recently released product that brings together premium talent, IP, and brand partners to create scalable, multi-format franchises.

“With the World Cup coming to North America, there’s an unprecedented opportunity to capture the energy of the moment. This is exactly what Constellation was built to do—bring together world-class talent, cultural moments, and brand partners to create something bigger than a show,” said Charles Steinhauer, Gemini XIII Media.

Orange Slices will be available on all major podcast streaming platforms including YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

About Gemini XIII Media

Gemini XIII is a media company at the intersection of audio, video, and brand storytelling. The company partners with podcast creators, networks, and brands to produce, distribute, and monetize compelling content across platforms. With deep expertise in the space, Gemini XIII provides creators and advertisers with the tools, capabilities, and reach to connect with audiences at scale. Gemini XIII is headquartered in New York City with offices in Dallas, Denver and Los Angeles.

About For Soccer Ventures

For Soccer is the preeminent soccer marketing, media, and experiences company in North America, formed through the merger of For Soccer Ventures and Gilt Edge Soccer Marketing in 2023. The company’s specialized services include strategic consultancy, experiential marketing, multicultural marketing, creative and content production, and media distribution. For Soccer’s owned-and-operated property portfolio includes participatory events, podcasts, OTT programming, and grassroots playing programs such as Alianza de Futbol, the leading national soccer platform for Hispanic communities. For more information, visit forsoccer.com.