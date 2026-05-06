Sonar Bangla Hire Centre Reaches 4,000+ Customers in Kolkata

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — Sonar Bangla Hire Centre, Greater Kolkata’s premier destination for residential and B2B rentals, proudly announces it has officially surpassed the 4,000-customer milestone. This achievement solidifies the company’s position as a dominant force in West Bengal’s rapidly expanding rental economy, providing cost-effective alternatives to purchasing heavy furniture and electronic appliances.

Operating heavily in the tech-centric corridors of New Town and Rajarhat, the company’s sustained growth is credited to its robust leadership and operational structure. Sole Proprietor Sultana Khatun has been instrumental in shaping the company’s financial accessibility, ensuring that high-quality living remains affordable for young professionals and businesses alike.

“Reaching 4,000 satisfied customers is a testament to the trust Kolkata has placed in our business model,” stated Khatun. “We recognized early on that the modern resident values flexibility. By offering premium items without the burden of ownership, we are changing how people settle into this city.”

While strategic vision drives the company’s growth, flawless logistics ensure its reputation. Manager Ajhar Uddin oversees the daily operations, managing a dedicated team that handles rapid doorstep delivery, seamless installations, and strict quality control across the entire inventory of ACs, refrigerators, and corporate office setups. Under his management, the firm has maintained an exceptional 4.6-star customer satisfaction rating.

About Sonar Bangla Hire Centre: Established in 2012, Sonar Bangla Hire Centre is a top-rated B2C and B2B rental provider in Kolkata. Owned by Sole Proprietor Sultana Khatun and operated by Manager Ajhar Uddin, the firm specializes in flexible leasing plans for home furniture, commercial workstations, and electronic appliances.

Media Contact: Ajhar Uddin, Manager Sonar Bangla Hire Centre Phone: +91 83340 37644 Website: www.sonarbanglakolkata.com Location: Majarhati, New Town, Kolkata – 700135