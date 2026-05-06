MMJ Health Launches “Bring Someone You Love” May 2026 Promotion — Add a Guest Evaluation for Just $29

Florida, USA, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — MMJ Health, Florida’s most-trusted medical marijuana clinic with more than 21 locations across Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky, today announced a limited-time May 2026 promotion titled “Bring Someone You Love.” The offer enables patients booking a standard medical marijuana card evaluation at $169 to add one eligible guest — a mother, sister, or spouse — for a flat add-on fee of $29. Both patients receive a complete, board-certified physician evaluation with no reduction in service scope or clinical quality.

The promotion is available at all participating MMJ Health clinic locations and through the clinic’s online scheduling platform for the duration of May 2026, subject to allocated slot availability. Two complete evaluations are available for a combined total of $198, representing a combined saving of $140 against the standard per-patient rate.

About the Offer

The promotion is structured as a two-patient booking: a primary evaluation at MMJ Health’s standard $169 rate, with a guest evaluation available for $29 at checkout. The guest evaluation is not a reduced-service alternative. It encompasses every component of a standard MMJ Health physician consultation:

One-on-one consultation with a board-certified, state-registered medical marijuana physician

Full medical history review and qualifying condition assessment

Smokeable medical marijuana certification, where applicable

Entry into the Florida Medical Marijuana Use Registry (MMUR)

A customized medical marijuana treatment plan

Full assistance with the Florida state application and registration process

Issuance of a patient ID number

MMJ Health’s standard 100% money-back guarantee applies to the guest evaluation. Should the board-certified physician determine that a guest does not meet Florida’s qualifying conditions, the $29 evaluation fee will be refunded in full.

Let’s Get Started Now

Statement from MMJ Health

“For many Floridians, the biggest barrier to getting a medical marijuana card isn’t eligibility — it’s cost. This promotion directly addresses that. When you can bring your mother or your spouse for $29 and know they receive the exact same evaluation from the same physician, cost is no longer a reason to wait. We wanted to make May meaningful, and this is how we’re doing it.” — MMJ Health, Communications

Background & Program Context

MMJ Health has operated as a licensed medical marijuana evaluation clinic in Florida since the state’s medical marijuana program launched, earning recognition as Florida’s most-trusted MMJ clinic for seven consecutive years. The clinic employs board-certified, state-registered physicians who work exclusively with medical marijuana patients across Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky.

Florida’s medical marijuana program, governed by the Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU) under Florida Statute 381.986, requires that first-time patient evaluations be conducted in-person at a licensed facility by a registered physician. Patients with a qualifying condition who successfully complete their evaluation are entered into the Florida Medical Marijuana Use Registry (MMUR) and issued a patient identification number enabling dispensary access.

Florida qualifying conditions include, but are not limited to: chronic non-malignant pain, PTSD, anxiety, cancer, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, ALS, Parkinson’s disease, HIV/AIDS, and glaucoma. Patients can verify eligibility before booking via MMJ Health’s free online qualification tool at mmjhealth.com/patient-qualification.

How to Access the Promotion

Step 1: Complete MMJ Health’s free online qualification survey to confirm eligibility.

Step 2: Book a primary evaluation at $169 via the MMJ Health online scheduling platform.

Step 3: Add an eligible guest (mother, sister, or spouse) for $29 at checkout.

Step 4: Select a same-day or scheduled appointment at the nearest Florida clinic.

Step 5: Both patients attend their evaluations — together or on separate days — and receive next steps toward their medical marijuana card.

Patients who complete their booking without immediately adding a guest will receive a follow-up communication offering the $29 guest add-on, subject to remaining promotional slot availability.

Clinical Commitment & Patient-Centered Positioning

MMJ Health emphasizes that this promotion does not alter the clinical standard of care. The $29 guest evaluation reflects an access-focused pricing decision, not a reduction in the evaluation protocol. The clinic’s patient-first model — unhurried physician consultations, full MMUR registry support, and an unconditional money-back guarantee on non-qualifying evaluations — applies equally to all patients, regardless of promotional pricing.

The promotion is timed to coincide with Mother’s Day in May, offering patients an alternative to conventional gifting by enabling meaningful action toward the health and well-being of the women in their lives. Chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety, and sleep disorders — all qualifying conditions under Florida law — are among the most commonly reported conditions for which eligible women have not yet sought a medical marijuana evaluation.

Availability & Terms

Promotional slots are limited and allocated by clinic location to protect appointment quality and physician availability. The $29 guest add-on is valid in May 2026 only, and only when triggered by a primary evaluation booking at the standard $169 rate. The offer is not retroactive and cannot be combined with other promotional pricing. Availability varies by location and appointment date.

About MMJ Health

MMJ Health is Florida’s most-trusted medical marijuana clinic, serving patients across more than 21 Florida locations and additional clinics in Georgia and Kentucky. Founded at the launch of Florida’s medical marijuana program, MMJ Health has delivered board-certified physician evaluations to thousands of patients across a wide range of qualifying conditions. The clinic’s physicians are registered with Florida’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use (OMMU), and the clinic provides complete MMUR registry support, same-day temporary card eligibility for qualifying patients, and a 100% money-back guarantee on all non-qualifying evaluations. MMJ Health has been recognized as Florida’s most-trusted MMJ clinic for seven consecutive years.

Learn more at mmjhealth.com or read the full promotion details at mmjhealth.com/may-mmj-card-evaluation-offer-bring-someone-you-love