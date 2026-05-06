Versitron Introduces 10-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch for Factory Automation Systems

Newark, DE, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron, a leading global provider of industrial networking solutions, today announced the launch of its 10-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch (SKU: SF708532), designed to deliver reliable and cost-effective network connectivity for factory automation systems. Backed by Versitron’s long-standing legacy of “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” this industrial-grade switch provides stable data transmission and seamless integration for automation-driven environments.

As factory automation continues to evolve with increasing reliance on real-time data exchange between machines, controllers, and monitoring systems, the need for simple, durable, and dependable networking solutions has become critical. Versitron’s unmanaged industrial switch addresses these requirements by offering plug-and-play functionality combined with rugged performance, enabling efficient communication across industrial networks without the complexity of managed configurations.

Reliable Ethernet Connectivity for Automation Networks

At the core of the Versitron SF708532 are 8 Fast Ethernet ports (10/100 Mbps RJ45), providing consistent and stable connectivity for industrial devices such as PLCs, sensors, HMIs, and control systems. These ports ensure smooth data exchange across factory floors, supporting real-time automation processes and system coordination.

The unmanaged design eliminates the need for configuration, allowing for quick deployment and reducing setup time in time-sensitive industrial environments.

Fiber Optic Uplinks for Extended Industrial Communication

The switch is equipped with 2 multimode 100FX fiber ports with ST connectors, enabling long-distance communication between network segments. These fiber uplinks are ideal for connecting separate production areas, control rooms, or remote industrial units while maintaining signal integrity and minimizing electromagnetic interference.

This capability ensures reliable data transmission across large industrial facilities, enhancing overall network efficiency and stability.

Plug-and-Play Simplicity for Efficient Deployment

The Versitron SF708532 is designed for straightforward installation with true plug-and-play operation. Without the need for software configuration or network management, system integrators and engineers can deploy the switch quickly and efficiently.

This simplicity makes it an ideal solution for factory automation environments where rapid installation and minimal maintenance are essential.

Stable Performance for Real-Time Industrial Operations

The switch delivers consistent Fast Ethernet performance, ensuring reliable communication between connected devices. This is critical in factory automation systems where delays or disruptions can impact production efficiency and operational accuracy.

By maintaining stable data flow, the SF708532 supports continuous monitoring, control, and automation processes.

Industrial-Grade Design for Harsh Environments

Built for demanding industrial conditions, the SF708532 features a rugged design capable of operating in environments exposed to temperature variations, electrical noise, and vibration. Its durable construction ensures long-term reliability in manufacturing plants and industrial facilities.

This industrial-grade resilience reduces downtime and maintenance costs, making it a dependable choice for mission-critical automation applications.

Seamless Integration into Automation Infrastructure

Versitron has engineered this unmanaged switch to integrate easily with existing industrial network infrastructures. Its compact form factor and support for industrial mounting options allow for flexible installation within control cabinets, production lines, or distributed network setups.

The switch enables system integrators to expand network capacity without disrupting ongoing operations.

Broad Application Scenarios

The Versitron 10-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch is highly suitable for a wide range of factory automation and industrial applications:

• Factory Automation Systems – Connecting PLCs, sensors, actuators, and control units for real-time operations

• SCADA Systems – Supporting communication between monitoring systems and field devices

• Industrial IoT Applications – Enabling connectivity for smart devices and data collection systems

• Utilities – Providing stable network infrastructure for power and water management systems

• Gate Monitoring Systems – Supporting access control and monitoring in industrial facilities

• Petrochemical & Oil/Gas Industries – Ensuring reliable communication in harsh industrial environments

Product Availability

The Versitron SF708532 10-Port Unmanaged Industrial Switch is now available globally for factory automation and industrial networking deployments. Detailed specifications and ordering information can be accessed through Versitron’s official website.

About Versitron

Versitron delivers innovative industrial networking solutions, including managed and unmanaged switches, media converters, and fiber connectivity products. With a legacy defined by “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” the company has built a reputation for reliability, performance, and long-term durability. Trusted by system integrators worldwide, Versitron continues to enable seamless, secure, and scalable network operations across industrial, enterprise, and security applications.