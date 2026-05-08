In Maine, Where Stars Become Water: Artist Mateo Blanco Unveils a New Vision of the American Flag at a Historic Museum for the Nation’s 250th Anniversary

KENNEBUNK, Maine, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, world-renowned artist Mateo Blanco presents Silver Falls Flag (2026), a textile work that offers a quietly powerful meditation on one of the nation’s most enduring symbols.

Unveiled at a moment of reflection, the work departs from the fixed geometry of the American flag and instead imagines it in motion—its stars no longer suspended in stillness, but descending, dissolving, and flowing as if carried by water. In Blanco’s hands, the flag becomes a cascade of silver threads, evoking waterfalls and the continuous rhythms of the natural world.

The effect is both visual and atmospheric. The threads shimmer and shift with light, creating a surface that feels at once ephemeral and grounded. Each filament suggests a point of connection—between histories, between people, between states—while the whole evokes a nation bound not only by structure, but by shared experience.

In this reimagining, the stars take on a new presence. They are no longer distant or fixed; they move, gather, and reflect. Like the states they represent, each holds its own identity and brilliance, yet together they form a larger, unified constellation, one that now flows rather than rests.

For Blanco, the American flag is not merely an image, but a repository of meaning. It is, in his practice, a treasure—something to be contemplated as much as recognized. Through Silver Falls Flag, he proposes a vision of patriotism that is less declarative than reflective, grounded in admiration for the country’s landscapes, its ideals, and its enduring sense of possibility.

The work draws, in part, from Blanco’s travels across the United States—its rivers, its mountains, its vast and varied terrains—and from his personal connection to the state of Maine, where the piece will be presented. There, in a landscape long associated with retreat, history, and quiet observation, the work finds a natural resonance.

Silver Falls Flag will be on display from May 16th to August 23rd as part of From Many, One: Visions of American Patriotism at 250 at the Brick Store Museum, located in the historic town of Kennebunk.

“The Brick Store Museum is absolutely delighted to showcase the innovative artistry of Mateo Blanco within our upcoming exhibition. His work brings a cultural commentary that resonates deeply with our mission to explore the intersection of art, history, and community. The Museum is proud to celebrate his contributions to the global art scene and are honored to provide a platform for his unique creative voice and look forward to sharing his extraordinary vision with our visitors here in Kennebunk and beyond.”

Founded in 1936, the museum stands as one of Maine’s most respected cultural institutions, dedicated to preserving and interpreting the region’s history, art, and identity. Its role as a cultural anchor within New England makes it a meaningful setting for a work that reflects on national heritage.

Blanco’s connection to Maine is both personal and symbolic. Through his friendship with George H. W. Bush who spent significant time in the state, Blanco came to know Maine not only as a place, but as a space of reflection, tradition, and quiet strength. To present his work in Maine for the first time marks an important moment in his career, bridging personal history with national narrative.

Over the past years, Mateo Blanco has developed a body of work centered on the American flag, positioning himself as one of the emerging voices shaping contemporary discourse on the American flag through his refined, poetic, and materially driven reinterpretations of the symbol. His practice continues to expand the language of national symbolism in contemporary art, opening new spaces for reflection and meaning. His work has been exhibited at institutions such as The Butler Institute of American Art, where his pieces are part of the permanent collection, as well as the Boca Raton Museum of Art and the DeLand Museum of Art, among others.

With Silver Falls Flag, Blanco does not seek to redefine the flag as much as to slow it down—to allow it to move, to reflect and to be seen again. In doing so, he offers not only an artwork, but a space for contemplation—one in which a nation, like water, continues to flow.

About Mateo Blanco

Mateo Blanco is internationally recognized for his innovative use of American symbols and exploration of Colombian-American identity. His work is included in major institutions worldwide and has been celebrated for its powerful engagement with culture, politics, and history. He holds a B.A. from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL. Blanco is also a talented opera performer, who sang for President George H.W. Bush in 2003.

Blanco is exclusively represented by Rosenbaum Contemporary, with locations in Palm Beach and Boca Raton, Florida. For more information or inquiries, visit his Instagram @mateoblancoart.