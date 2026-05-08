Accelerating Sustainability: Ceresana Event on Artificial Intelligence and Bioeconomy

KONSTANZ, Germany, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — Time is of the essence! The transition to a circular economy and bioeconomy is urgent: Crude oil and natural gas must now be rapidly replaced by affordable and viable alternatives from renewable raw materials. On May 12, 2026, “Future of BioAI”, the latest Ceresana event, brings together experts who are using digitalization to speed up the process of turning green ideas into successful industrial products. Artificial intelligence is driving the bioeconomy forward: AI can accelerate the testing and development of bio-based products, but also, for example, enable innovative materials, reduce the energy consumption of biorefineries, or facilitate recycling.

Innovative Biomaterials, Fast to Market

Participants in this online conference at the intersection of high-tech and eco-friendly industry include polySCOUT, a spin-off of the Dutch research organization TNO: Ellen de Ruiter will report on how AI is accelerating the development of new bioplastics. Conventional types of plastic each took around 20 to 30 years to progress from the laboratory to market maturity. With biopolymers, this must now happen faster, such as their optimization for biodegradable textile fibers or recyclable packaging. Cancer patients and other biotechnology target groups also have little time to spare: Roman Melachrinos from LABMaiTE, a spin-off from the German University of Freiburg, will explain how AI and automation are making cell research and bioprocess technology faster, more efficient, and more cost-effective. Jens Dedeyne from the Bio Base Europe Pilot Plant in Belgium will present how digitalization is accelerating the production of biochemicals, biofuels, and other bioproducts. Keynote speeches and panel discussions will address precisely the practical AI issues that are currently preoccupying companies.

Event Series on the Future of the Bioeconomy

The bioeconomy is one of the most dynamic markets today. The increasing demand for bio-based materials and circular resources, innovative technologies and services opens up new opportunities for companies, but also presents them with new challenges. The international “Future of Bio” event series aims to help promising innovations and business models achieve a breakthrough. Ceresana is already preparing the second edition of “Future of BioPlastics” for June 2026.

“Future of BioAI” will take place on May 12, 2026. The keynotes and panels will be presented in the morning via Microsoft Teams. In the afternoon, b2match will serve as a platform for networking. The English-language online event is free of charge. Further information and registration: https://ceresana.com/en/events/future-of-bioai

About Ceresana

As one of the world’s leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging, and industrial goods sectors. Ceresana has been supporting the dynamically growing circular economy for more than a decade with market analyses on bio-based products and biodegradable materials. With the digital event series “Future of Bio”, Ceresana is creating a platform for experts and specialists to exchange knowledge, utilize synergies, and jointly drive the future of the bio-economy forward. Learn more about Ceresana at www.ceresana.com

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Media contact: Martin Ebner, m.ebner@ceresana.com