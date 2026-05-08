GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Virtual Weight Management Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-05-08 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Virtual Weight Management Program, a multidisciplinary service that combines board‑certified medical oversight, GLP‑1 pharmacotherapy, personalized nutrition counseling, and real‑time remote monitoring. This program is designed to treat obesity as a chronic metabolic disease and help patients achieve and sustain clinically significant weight loss through evidence‑based, fully virtual care.

Obesity is one of the most prevalent chronic diseases in the US, affecting 42.5% of adults aged 20 and older, according to the most recent CDC data. It drives multiple serious health complications, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, dyslipidemia, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, and at least 13 types of cancer, with the World Health Organization calling it the second leading cause of preventable death after smoking.

“Obesity is a chronic, treatable disease – not a lifestyle choice. Yet most health systems still fail to provide evidence‑based, accessible treatment,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Virtual Weight Management Program changes that. We combine FDA‑approved anti‑obesity medications, remote biologic monitoring, and dedicated health coaching into one integrated, telehealth‑delivered protocol. This not only helps patients lose weight but also improves cardiometabolic health and quality of life.”

Program Components

The program supports every phase of the weight‑management journey through a single, unified platform.

1. Medical Evaluation & Pharmacotherapy

Board‑certified physicians conduct a comprehensive virtual intake, evaluate metabolic and cardiovascular risk, and prescribe FDA‑approved anti‑obesity medications (AOMs), such as semaglutide, tirzepatide, and other GLP‑1 receptor agonists.

Dosing is individualized and titrated based on clinical response, tolerance, and concurrent health conditions, with close remote monitoring to optimize outcomes and minimize side effects.

2. Virtual Metabolic Health Coaching

Registered dietitians and certified health coaches deliver structured, weekly video sessions focused on evidence‑based behavior change, meal planning, portion control, and physical activity.

The curriculum also includes motivational interviewing to drive adherence and overcome barriers, as well as personalized strategies for sustainable lifestyle habits that complement pharmacotherapy.

3. Remote Biometric Monitoring (RPM)

Biometric devices – including cellular‑connected scales, blood pressure cuffs, and wearable fitness trackers – are provided to each patient.

Data are transmitted automatically to the care team, enabling real‑time tracking of weight, BMI, body composition, heart rate, blood pressure, and physical activity.

Clinicians receive alerts for concerning trends, such as inadequate weight response, excess rate of loss, hypertension, or medication adherence gaps.

4. Personalized Nutrition & Meal Guidance

Patients receive individualized medical nutrition therapy (MNT) based on their metabolic profile, medication effects, and personal food preferences.

Guidance includes strategies to avoid protein‑energy malnutrition, mitigate gastrointestinal side effects common with GLP‑1 therapy, and maintain muscle mass while achieving fat loss.

5. Integrated Behavioral Health Support

For patients who struggle with emotional eating, binge eating, or weight‑related distress, the program provides access to licensed behavioral health specialists who deliver evidence‑based interventions, such as CBT, within the same platform.

6. Care Coordination & Escalation Pathways

The program includes warm handoffs to cardiology, endocrinology, bariatric surgery, and other specialists when weight‑related complications or advanced interventions are indicated.

Clinical Evidence Supporting Virtual Weight Management

The GoTo Telemed protocol is grounded in a growing body of peer‑reviewed evidence demonstrating that telehealth‑delivered weight management achieves outcomes comparable to, or better than, traditional in‑person care.

Long‑term outcomes in a virtual weight care clinic – A retrospective study found that patients who engaged with a commercial virtual weight care clinic and were prescribed anti‑obesity medications achieved average weight loss of 8% at 6 months and 10% at 12 months. Those who logged weight at least weekly lost 12% at 12 months.

GLP‑1 plus virtual behavioral support – In a 24‑week study, participants lost 7.2% of body weight at 12 weeks and 12.3% at 24 weeks (P < .0001); blood pressure and diet quality also significantly improved.

Individualized Virtual Integrative Medicine (IVIM) for tirzepatide – Patients who completed 52 weeks of the IVIM telehealth protocol lost an average of 22.7% of body weight. Among those who reached 72 weeks, the average loss increased to 26.5%; 99.4% of those who completed 52 weeks lost at least 5% of body weight, 97.1% lost at least 10%, and 84.7% lost at least 15%.

Online obesity clinic vs. clinical trial – New data presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2025) found that a digital weight‑loss service using lower doses of semaglutide achieved weight loss comparable to published clinical trials, with 85% of patients losing at least 5% of their body weight at 6 months.

Digital engagement enhances weight loss – A study from 2026 demonstrated that higher digital engagement (frequent logging of weight, diet, physical activity) is strongly associated with greater weight loss and sustained improvement.

Clinical guideline alignment – The program follows the current CDC and WHO obesity treatment frameworks and supports the 2025–2026 paradigm shift toward value‑based, technology‑enabled chronic disease management.

Addressing Critical Gaps in Obesity Care

The Virtual Weight Management Program confronts systemic barriers that have long prevented patients from accessing evidence‑based obesity treatment:

Limited access to obesity medicine specialists – goTO telemed eliminates geographic disparity by connecting patients with board‑certified physicians and metabolic specialists through secure video visits.

Inadequate insurance coverage and long wait times – The program provides clear, upfront pricing and supports patients in navigating prior authorization for GLP‑1 therapy.

Fragmented care – Medical, nutritional, and behavioral services are integrated within a single unified health record, ensuring seamless communication and coordination.

Lack of remote monitoring – Connected scales, blood pressure cuffs, and health coaching support continuous, data‑driven treatment adjustments – transforming weight management from periodic clinic visits into ongoing, proactive care.

Patient engagement and adherence – Weekly coaching, daily device reminders, and secure messaging keep patients engaged, accountable, and informed throughout their weight loss journey.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Unified Telehealth Platform

The program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s comprehensive ecosystem:

Unified electronic health record (EHR) – All clinical notes, biometric data, medication logs, and coaching notes are accessible to every authorized provider, eliminating information silos.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) dashboard – Clinicians view weight, blood pressure, activity, and adherence trends on a single screen, with automated alerts for concerning changes.

E‑prescribing and formulary benefit tools – GLP‑1 and other medications are transmitted electronically, with real‑time cost and formulary information to reduce insurance barriers.

Patient portal and mobile app – Patients access their care plan, log food intake, view biometric trends, and message their care team directly from a smartphone or tablet.

Seamless care escalations – Warm handoffs to cardiology, endocrinology, bariatric surgery, and behavioral health are built into the care pathways, ensuring patients receive the right level of support at the right time.

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s Virtual Weight Management Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may enroll directly or be referred by their primary care provider, cardiologist, endocrinologist, or employer wellness program.

Physicians, nurse practitioners, registered dietitians, and health coaches interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with primary care and endocrinology practices, employer wellness programs, health plans, and bariatric surgery centers to expand access to integrated, virtual‑first weight management care.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660