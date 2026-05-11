Rep Cleaning Services Limited Expands Domestic Cleaning Services in Edinburgh

Rep Cleaning Services Limited has expanded its domestic cleaning services in Edinburgh to meet growing demand from local households and landlords. The company now offers flexible, reliable, and professional home cleaning solutions across Edinburgh and the surrounding areas.

Rep Cleaning Services Limited has announced the expansion of its domestic cleaning services in Edinburgh, offering more flexible and reliable home cleaning solutions for residents across the city and surrounding areas.

The company has seen a steady rise in demand from busy families, working professionals, elderly residents, and landlords who require dependable home cleaning support. In response, Rep Cleaning Services Limited has increased its team size, improved scheduling options, and extended service coverage within a 20-mile radius of Edinburgh.

The expanded services include regular house cleaning, deep cleaning, kitchen and bathroom sanitisation, carpet and upholstery cleaning, interior window cleaning, and end-of-tenancy cleaning. The company now offers weekly, fortnightly, monthly, and one-off cleaning visits to meet the needs of different households.

A Founder for Rep Cleaning Services Limited said: “Our goal is to provide safe, affordable, and high-quality domestic cleaning services in Edinburgh. We understand that modern life is busy. Our trained team helps families maintain a clean, healthy, and comfortable home without stress.”

Edinburgh homes face unique cleaning challenges due to the city’s weather and mix of traditional and modern properties. Damp conditions can lead to dust build-up and mould growth. The company uses professional-grade equipment and eco-friendly cleaning products to improve indoor air quality and protect household surfaces.

All cleaners are fully trained, insured, and background-checked. The company follows UK health and safety standards, including proper chemical handling and hygiene procedures. This ensures safe cleaning practices for children, pets, and vulnerable residents.

For more information about Rep Cleaning Services Limited visit https://www.repcleaning.com/domestic-cleaning/

About Rep Cleaning Services Limited

Rep Cleaning Services Limited is a professional cleaning company based in Edinburgh, Scotland. The company provides domestic and commercial cleaning services, including deep cleaning, end-of-tenancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, and office cleaning. With a strong focus on quality, safety, and customer care, the company serves homes and businesses across Edinburgh and nearby areas.

Contact Information

Address: 9, 6 Ellangowan Terrace

Edinburgh, EH16 5TD, Scotland

Phone Number

07925278164 / 07592524369

Email Address

emmanuel@repcleaning.com