Carpet Crafts LLC offers designer hand-tufted carpets for luxury projects in the Middle East region!

Dubai, UAE, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — Carpet Crafts LLC, the leading carpet supplier in Dubai, is expanding its footprint in the Middle East region by bringing in high-end designer hand-tufted carpets for luxury commercial and hospitality projects. The company is committed to providing bespoke carpet solutions that combine craftsmanship, durability, and contemporary design aesthetics to meet the growing demand for luxury interior solutions for hotels, mosques, corporate headquarters, resorts, event venues, and premium residential developments.

The Middle East region has seen rapid growth in luxury infrastructure and commercial development in the last few years. As business establishments increasingly focus on creating elegant and memorable interior spaces, the demand for Custom Hand Tufted Carpets has grown considerably. Carpet Crafts LLC is ready to meet this market demand with custom-designed carpet solutions for large-scale projects and luxury environments.

Known for its expertise in handmade and hand-tufted carpets, Carpet Crafts LLC works closely with architects, interior designers, project consultants, procurement teams, and hospitality brands to create carpets that match the unique vision of each project. From contemporary patterns for modern commercial spaces to traditional designs inspired by cultural architecture, the company offers complete customization in colors, textures, materials, patterns, and sizes.

The company’s designer hand-tufted carpets are widely preferred for luxury hotels, executive offices, mosques, banquet halls, premium villas, and corporate headquarters where appearance, comfort, and long-term performance are essential. Each carpet is crafted with attention to detail to ensure it enhances the overall interior design while also meeting commercial durability standards.

As experienced Carpet Dealers In Dubai, Carpet Crafts LLC understands the importance of timely project execution and quality assurance for B2B clients. The company follows a streamlined manufacturing and delivery process that helps developers, contractors, and interior fit-out companies complete projects efficiently without compromising on quality. This commitment has helped Carpet Crafts LLC build strong relationships with commercial clients across the UAE and other Middle East markets.

In addition to custom hand-tufted carpets, the company also provides bespoke handmade rugs and luxury flooring solutions for premium spaces. By blending traditional craftsmanship with modern production capabilities, Carpet Crafts LLC continues to position itself as a reliable partner for luxury commercial interior projects in the Middle East region.

With a strong focus on innovation, customization, and client satisfaction, Carpet Crafts LLC aims to support the evolving interior design needs of businesses looking for premium carpet solutions that leave a lasting impression. The company’s expanding portfolio across hospitality, religious, corporate, and event sectors reflects its growing reputation as a trusted supplier of luxury carpets in Dubai and the wider Middle East market.

Carpet Crafts LLC is a custom hand-tufted carpet manufacturer you can trust to provide hand-tufted carpets for businesses, architects, and project consultants looking for carpets for their upcoming commercial projects that are customized to their aesthetic and functional needs.

About Carpet Crafts LLC

Carpet Crafts LLC is a leading carpet manufacturing and supply company specializing in custom hand-tufted carpets, handmade rugs, and luxury flooring solutions for commercial and premium interior projects across the Middle East region. As trusted carpet dealers in Dubai, the company serves hotels, mosques, corporate headquarters, resorts, event venues, villas, and luxury commercial spaces with high-quality carpet solutions tailored to client requirements.

With a strong focus on craftsmanship, customization, and timely project delivery, Carpet Crafts LLC works closely with architects, interior designers, contractors, and procurement teams to create elegant carpet designs that enhance modern and traditional interiors. The company combines artistic expertise with durable materials to deliver carpets that meet both aesthetic and commercial performance standards.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.carpetcrafts.ae/

Phone: +971 56 7963185