The Role of AI in the Oncology Information Systems Market

The global Oncology Information Systems Market is witnessing significant growth as healthcare providers increasingly adopt advanced digital solutions to improve cancer diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient management. The market size was estimated at USD 3.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 to 2033.

The increasing global burden of cancer cases, rising demand for precision oncology, and rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered healthcare technologies are key factors driving the market forward. Oncology information systems (OIS) are becoming essential tools for healthcare organizations aiming to enhance workflow efficiency, improve treatment accuracy, and optimize multidisciplinary cancer care delivery.

Rising Cancer Burden Driving Demand for Oncology Information Systems

The growing prevalence of cancer worldwide is one of the major factors accelerating the adoption of oncology information systems. Healthcare providers are increasingly under pressure to manage large patient volumes while delivering personalized and accurate cancer treatment.

Oncology information systems help streamline clinical workflows by integrating patient records, treatment planning data, radiology reports, pathology information, and radiation therapy management into centralized platforms.

These systems support:

Comprehensive patient data management

Improved treatment coordination

Enhanced clinical decision-making

Real-time patient monitoring

Reduced medical errors

Faster treatment planning

As healthcare organizations focus more on precision medicine and value-based care, OIS platforms are becoming critical for improving patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

Download a free sample copy of the Oncology Information Systems Market report to understand detailed coverage and inclusions in the final report

AI and Real-Time Monitoring Reshaping Oncology Workflows

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the oncology information systems market. AI-driven treatment planning tools are helping oncologists improve the accuracy of cancer diagnosis, radiation dosing, and therapy recommendations.

Modern oncology information systems increasingly integrate:

Machine learning algorithms

Predictive analytics

AI-assisted imaging analysis

Automated treatment planning

Clinical workflow automation

Real-time monitoring systems

These technologies allow healthcare providers to personalize treatment approaches based on patient-specific clinical data while reducing manual workload and treatment delays.

Real-time patient monitoring is also emerging as a major trend, enabling clinicians to track treatment responses, monitor side effects, and improve long-term patient management through connected healthcare systems.

Precision Oncology Accelerating Digital Transformation

Precision oncology is becoming a central focus across global healthcare systems, driving increased adoption of advanced oncology information systems. Personalized cancer therapies require accurate integration of genomic data, imaging records, pathology reports, and treatment histories.

OIS platforms help healthcare providers manage complex oncology workflows while supporting precision-based treatment decisions.

The growing adoption of:

Immunotherapy

Targeted therapy

Hormonal therapy

Chemotherapy

Personalized medicine

is creating strong demand for intelligent oncology software solutions capable of handling large volumes of patient-specific clinical information.

Looking for more specific insights? Customize this report to suite your business needs

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Driving Market Expansion

Hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers represent one of the largest end-use segments in the oncology information systems market. Healthcare institutions are increasingly investing in digital oncology platforms to improve collaboration between oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, and treatment specialists.

The integration of oncology information systems with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) enables seamless data exchange and minimizes redundant testing, improving both patient care quality and operational efficiency.

Key benefits for hospitals include:

Streamlined cancer treatment workflows

Reduced administrative burden

Enhanced interdisciplinary coordination

Optimized resource utilization

Improved treatment accuracy

Cost-effective cancer care delivery

As hospitals continue expanding radiation oncology services and personalized treatment programs, demand for advanced OIS solutions is expected to grow steadily.

Explore Grand View Horizon to see global and regional level statistics related to the Oncology Information Systems Market

Emerging Trends in the Oncology Information Systems Market

AI-Driven Clinical Decision Support

Healthcare providers are increasingly integrating AI-powered clinical decision support tools into oncology platforms to assist with diagnosis, treatment selection, and predictive outcome analysis.

Cloud-Based Oncology Platforms

Cloud deployment models are gaining popularity due to their scalability, remote accessibility, and ability to support multi-location healthcare networks.

Integration of Genomic and Imaging Data

Modern oncology systems are evolving to integrate genomic sequencing data with imaging and pathology records to support personalized cancer treatment strategies.

Expansion of Tele-Oncology Services

The growth of digital healthcare and remote patient management is accelerating the adoption of tele-oncology platforms integrated with oncology information systems.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America oncology information systems market dominated the global market in 2025 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.7%.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on products & services, the solutions segment held the largest revenue share of 73.9% in 2025.

Based on application, the medical oncology segment held the largest revenue share of 61.7% in 2025.

Based on end use, the hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers segment held the largest revenue share of 47.6% in 2025.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 3.2 Billion

USD 3.2 Billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 6.0 Billion

USD 6.0 Billion CAGR (2026-2033): 8.3%

8.3% North America: Largest market in 2025

Largest market in 2025 Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Competitive Landscape

The global oncology information systems market is highly fragmented, with both established healthcare technology providers and emerging digital health companies competing through innovation and strategic partnerships.

Companies are increasingly focusing on:

New product launches

AI-powered oncology solutions

Cloud-based healthcare platforms

Strategic collaborations

Integrated treatment planning systems

These strategies are helping organizations strengthen their market presence while expanding their oncology care capabilities.

Key Oncology Information Systems Companies

The following key companies have been profiled for this study on the oncology information systems market:

Accuray Incorporated

Elekta

BrainLab

Prowess, Inc.

DOSIsoft SA

FLATIRON HEALTH

RaySearch Laboratories

Oracle

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (Siemens Healthineers)

Conclusion

The global Oncology Information Systems Market is transforming cancer care through advanced digital platforms, AI-driven treatment planning, and real-time patient management solutions. The rising prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of precision oncology, and increasing need for integrated healthcare workflows are driving substantial market growth.

Advancements in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and predictive analytics are further improving oncology treatment efficiency and patient outcomes. As healthcare organizations continue investing in digital oncology infrastructure and personalized cancer therapies, the oncology information systems market is expected to witness strong innovation and long-term expansion through 2033.

Looking for a report customized to your requirements? Explore our Custom Research Offering

Grand View Research offers

Focused market intelligence reports on specific geographies or high-growth segments.

Extended forecast timelines for long-term planning.

Competitor Benchmarking and Supply Chain Analysis

Inclusion of regulatory and policy assessments.

Inclusion of custom data models, KPIs, or applications unique to your business

Specific high-impact Data Decks and Tables to support effective decision making

And much more…