42nd Pharmacovigilance India 2026

“Ensuring safer drugs to market. Latest developments in PV”

23rd July 2026, Radisson, Hyderabad, India

Hyderabad, India, 2026-05-13 — /EPR Network/ — This conference brings together leading pharmaceutical companies, CROs, regulators, and PV experts to discuss regulatory developments, digital innovation, and best practices shaping the future of pharmacovigilance in India. Join industry leaders to exchange insights, strengthen safety strategies, and build valuable partnerships across the PV ecosystem.

Sponsor / Delegate Registration E-mail – kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in or M: +91 9361957193

DLELEGATE REGISTRATIONS:

Super Early Bird Price (Valid until 29 May 2026) -INR 10,000 + GST per delegate

Early Bird Price (Valid from 30 May – 3 July 2026) -INR 12,000 + GST per delegate

Standard Price (Valid from 4 July 2026) – INR 15,000 + GST per delegate

PARTNERSHIP:

PARTNERS: Clinevo Technologies, Knowledgeworks, Synapmed, Navatio Pharma, Datafoundry, Chitkara University

Conference partner – Should you wish to Sponsor, or purchase a Exhibition Stall (Booth) / paid Speaker Slot / create brand awareness, you can simply email or call your interest and queries.

KEY SPEAKERS:

SARVESH SINGH, Director & CEO, Telangana Lifesciences

KHAUDEJA BANO, VP – Global Head of Device Quality, Roche – Genentech (USA)

NITU SINHA, Vice President & Head Pharmacovigilance, Mankind Pharma

RAJENDRA KASI, VP & Global Head – Pharmacovigilance, Glenmark

PRASAD DESHMUKH, Vice President- Head Pharmacovigilance,Cipla

SIVA KUMAR BUDDHA, Medical Director Global Patient Safety, Amgen

KIRAN KANDULA, Senior Director – GBS Patient Safety, Astrazeneca

VIKRAM K, Director PvOpS, Bristol Myers Squibb

NUPUR SONI, Director Technology R&D, Global Patient Safety, Amgen

RAJESH RAJENDRAN, Director, Projects and Vendor Management Team Lead, Pfizer

HANUMANTHA RAO KAREDLA, Director, Center for Observational Research (CfOR), Amgen

MOHIT TRIVEDI, Country Safety Head India, Sanofi

JOSE ALBERTO AYALA ORTIZ, CEO, PVpharm (Spain)

PRANAV SIKKA, Global Head, Safety Signal Detection & MedDRA Query Management, Novartis

KABIL KALATHINGAL, Global Head – Medical Assessment, Compliance and Digitalization, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

DEVANG PATEL, Head of Pharmacovigilance,Zydus Group

VIJAY KRISHNAN, Global Safety Operational Group Lead, Opella

ASHISH DWIVEDI, Chief Customer Officer, Synapmed

PADMA BALAKRISHNAN, CEO And Co Founder, Knowledgeworks Innovative Linguistic Solutions

SAILAJA SAYANA, Medical Safety Group Head, Sandoz

SHWETHA SUBRAMANYA, Site Head Patient Safety and Pharmacovigilance, Novartis

SHRADDHA BHANGE, Senior Medical Safety Lead, Sandoz

Plus more joining soon

KEY THEMES FOCUSED ON THIS CONFERENCE:

Challenges/ Opportunities

Patient Safety

Rmp/ Rems

Safety & Signal Detection

Automation In Pv

Regulatory

Medical Devices

Impact Of Technology

Rwe / Rwd

Audits & Inspection

Outsourcing

Market Trends – Critiques & Ways Forward

WHO SHOULD ATTEND AND WHO YOU’LL MEET:

From the following: Pharmaceutical organizations, Generic pharmaceutical companies, Contract research organizations, Patient recruitment companies

CIOs, CEOs, CDOs, Vice Presidents, Presidents, Heads, Directors and Team Leaders from the following areas:

Pharmacovigilance Strategy, Drug Safety/Risk Management, Information and Clinical Data Management, Clinical Research, Research & Development, Product Safety/Assurance Assessment, Patient Safety & Outcomes Research & Data Analysis, Epidemiology project management, Regulatory Affairs and Compliance, Sales & Marketing, Biotech manufacturers

Get more from the event, with a broader scope bringing the whole communications value chain together. Enjoy and make the best out of our dedicated networking time, meet the leading international vendors showcasing the products of tomorrow in the co-located exhibition. Expand your knowledge of the latest business models and strategies in the high-level conference.