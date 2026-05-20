KrishaWeb Is Now in Australia

ADELAIDE, South Australia, 2026-05-20 — /EPR Network/ — I started KrishaWeb in 2008 with one goal: build a team that delivers real results for clients, not just websites. Seventeen years later, we have worked with businesses across 42 countries, and Australia has always been one of our most active markets. Today, we are making that official.

Sanjay Patel has joined us as our main point of contact for Australia and New Zealand. He is based in Adelaide at 70 Royal Ave, Pooraka, SA 5095. When an Australian business wants to talk to KrishaWeb, Sanjay is the first point of contact. He knows the market, he is in the time zone, and he can sit across the table from you if that is what the conversation needs.

“Australia has never been a new market for us. We have had clients there since our early years, and some of those relationships have run for over a decade. What we did not have was someone on the ground. Sanjay changes that. Australian businesses deserve to work with a partner who is reachable in their time zone and understands their market. That is what this office is about,” said Parth Pandya, CEO and Founder, KrishaWeb.

KrishaWeb has delivered more than 2,400 projects across 42 countries since its founding. The Adelaide office joins existing locations in Ahmedabad, India, and Ohio, USA.

About the Adelaide Office

The Adelaide office handles sales, client onboarding, and account management for Australian and New Zealand clients. All project delivery is handled by KrishaWeb’s 132-person team in Ahmedabad, combining local relationship management with the cost structure and delivery capacity of an Indian technology organization.

Services Available to Australian Businesses

Web design and development — WordPress, Shopify, Webflow, Laravel, React

eCommerce development — WooCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, BigCommerce

Custom web application development

AI solutions and AI-powered software development

Digital marketing—SEO, Paid Media, Content Strategy

White Label Development for Australian Agencies

Contact — KrishaWeb Australia

Sanjay Patel,

70 Royal Ave, Pooraka SA 5095,

Adelaide, South Australia, Australia

sanjay@krishaweb.com

+61 452 631 311

krishaweb.com

About KrishaWeb

KrishaWeb was founded in 2008 in Ahmedabad, India. We have grown to a team of 132 people and delivered over 2,400 projects for clients across 42 countries. We design websites, build eCommerce platforms, develop custom web applications, and create AI-powered digital solutions. We also have offices in Loveland, Colorado, USA, and Adelaide, South Australia. Learn more at krishaweb.com

Media Contact:

Sanjay Pate — Australia

sanjay@krishaweb.com

+61 452 631 311