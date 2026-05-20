L&T Wagle Estate Thane | Premium 2,3 & 4 BHK homes

Wagle Estate, Thane, 2026-05-20 — /EPR Network/ — L&T Wagle Estate Thane is an upcoming landmark project by L&T Realty, designed as a premium mixed-use development in the rapidly growing Wagle Estate area of Thane. This thoughtfully planned township seamlessly blends residential, commercial, and retail spaces, offering a modern lifestyle for families, professionals, and businesses alike. Strategically located, the project provides excellent connectivity to major roads, the Eastern Express Highway, LBS Road, Ghodbunder Road, and Thane Railway Station, while upcoming metro lines further enhance commuting convenience.

The residential segment of L&T Realty Wagle features spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK apartments crafted to meet contemporary lifestyle needs. Each home is designed with intelligent layouts, well-ventilated rooms, modular kitchens, and attached balconies, allowing ample natural light and ventilation. Master bedrooms come with walk-in wardrobes and premium fittings, reflecting L&T Realty’s commitment to quality and attention to detail. Large living spaces, open-plan interiors, and thoughtfully planned layouts provide both comfort and functionality, making these apartments ideal for families of all sizes.

Beyond residences, L&T Wagle Estate includes high-end office spaces and retail outlets, creating a self-sufficient community. Commercial areas are designed for productivity with modern office layouts and access to essential services, while retail spaces cater to residents’ daily needs, making the township convenient and vibrant.