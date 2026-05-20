The Sharad Group Delivers Consistent Grade Silica Sand to Support India’s Growing Industrial Sector

Gandhidham, Gujarat, 2026-05-20 — /EPR Network/ — The Sharad Group, a well-established mineral supplier operating from Gandhidham, Gujarat, is making its high-grade silica sand available to industrial buyers, construction firms, and manufacturers looking for a dependable and quality-assured raw material source in India.

As India’s industrial and infrastructure sector continues to expand, the demand for reliable raw mineral inputs such as silica sand has grown significantly. The Sharad Group addresses this demand by supplying processed silica sand that meets the specific quality requirements of various end-use industries, backed by a strong regional supply chain.

Silica sand from The Sharad Group undergoes systematic quality processing to ensure the right chemical composition, grain size, and purity levels before it reaches the buyer. The company pays close attention to particle uniformity and moisture control, which are critical factors that affect end-product quality in manufacturing and construction applications.

Industries and sectors served by The Sharad Group’s silica sand include:

– Glass production and ceramic tile manufacturing

– Sand casting and metal foundry operations

– Municipal and industrial water filtration plants

– Ready-mix concrete and construction aggregate needs

– Surface preparation and industrial blasting operations

– Petroleum sector well-drilling and completion work

– Adhesives, sealants, and specialty coating formulations

One of the key advantages The Sharad Group offers to its clients is product availability in customised grades and mesh sizes. Whether a buyer requires fine-grade silica for glass production or coarser material for construction or filtration purposes, the company is equipped to supply the right specification consistently.

The company’s operational base in Gandhidham, Gujarat provides it with strong logistics access to key industrial zones and port connectivity, enabling efficient supply to clients across western India and supporting export requirements. Bulk supply and scheduled deliveries are managed to align with buyers’ production timelines.

The Sharad Group places emphasis on after-sales support and clear communication with industrial buyers to ensure the silica sand supplied meets their specific technical requirements. The company works closely with procurement teams to maintain supply consistency and avoid disruption to downstream production.

As raw material quality directly influences manufacturing output and end-product durability, The Sharad Group’s focus remains on delivering silica sand that gives industrial clients confidence in every batch they receive. The company continues to strengthen its position as a reliable mineral supply partner across India’s construction, manufacturing, and industrial landscape.

Buyers, procurement managers, and industrial clients interested in sourcing silica sand can review available grades, specifications, and inquiry details at:

https://thesharadgroup.com/silica-sand/



ABOUT THE SHARAD GROUP:

The Sharad Group is a Gujarat-based mineral and raw material supplier serving India’s construction, manufacturing, and industrial sectors. Operating from Gandhidham, the company supplies silica sand and other industrial minerals to clients across various industries, supporting their need for consistent quality raw material inputs in production and infrastructure projects.

MEDIA CONTACT:

The Sharad Group

Gandhidham,Gujarat, India

Email : harsh@thesharadgroup.com

Website : https://thesharadgroup.com/