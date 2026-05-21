Rayna Tours Offers Dubai Visas for Indians Starting from INR 9000

Dubai, UAE, 2026-05-21 — /EPR Network/ — Rayna Tours has announced Dubai visa assistance services for Indian travelers with visa packages that begin at INR 9000. This initiative is coming in the wake of an increasing trend among Indian tourists to travel to the UAE for a hassle-free international holiday.

Apart from the modern attractions, shopping festivals, luxury hospitality, entertainment hubs, and family-centric tourism experience, Dubai is still a top tourist destination among Indian tourists. The travel demand has been growing over the years, and visa assistance services have become a crucial component in the planning of international trips for both first-time and repeat visitors.

With Rayna Tours’ Dubai visa services, visitors can apply for various types of UAE visas depending on their needs and travel duration. Currently, the company provides a range of visa options, such as UAE tourist visas of 14 days, 30 days, and 60 days, as well as express processing for eligible applicants.

The motto of Rayna visa services is to make the visa application process for Indians straightforward and hassle-free. Applicants are provided with information on passport validity, document verification, travel insurance support, and visa application procedures related to the UAE travel regulations.

Speaking about the growing demand, a company spokesperson said, “Dubai remains one of the most preferred international destinations among Indian travelers. Through our visa assistance services, we aim to make the overall application process simpler, faster, and more accessible for travelers planning their UAE holidays.”

The company said: “Dubai continues to be one of the most sought-after international destinations for travelers from the Indian sub-continent, and with our visa assistance services, we will make the visa application process simpler, faster, and easier for travelers planning their Dubai holiday in the UAE.”

In addition to offering visa services for Dubai, Rayna Tours also guides travelers in organizing their trips to Dubai. Indian tourists coming to Dubai generally visit tourist spots such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina, all of which still rank among the top tourist spots in Dubai.

Travelers are also taking up adventure activities like desert safaris, dune bashing, luxury dhow cruise, skydiving, and theme park visits, including IMG Worlds of Adventure and Aquaventure Waterpark, in large numbers.

Moreover, the company assists tourists with hotel bookings, airport transfers, sightseeing tours, and holiday packages through their website. Shopping events, beach visits, exquisite dining, and nightlife activities have helped increase the popularity of Dubai among Indian tourists who prefer short-haul international vacations.

For further details of Rayna Tours Dubai visa services and the latest UAE visa requirements, please visit Rayna Tours.