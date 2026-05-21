Education Industry Observes Growing Parent Interest in Future-Oriented CBSE Schools

Ghaziabad, India, 2026-05-21 — /EPR Network/ — The education sector is witnessing a noticeable shift as more parents actively search for future-oriented schools that can prepare children for both academic success and real-world challenges. With changing learning trends, digital advancements, and growing competition, parents are now focusing on schools that offer more than traditional classroom teaching. In this changing educational landscape, Indirapuram Public School Ghaziabad continues to attract attention for its student-focused and modern CBSE learning approach.

Education experts believe that today’s parents are looking for schools that can help children develop confidence, communication skills, creativity, leadership qualities, and problem-solving abilities alongside academic excellence. CBSE schools that emphasize holistic growth, practical learning, and technology-enabled education are increasingly becoming the preferred choice for families across NCR and other urban regions.

As the demand for quality CBSE education rises, Indirapuram School is focusing on creating a balanced learning environment where students are encouraged to explore academics, extracurricular activities, and personality development together. The school’s modern teaching methodology, activity-based learning practices, and emphasis on student engagement are helping learners adapt to evolving educational expectations.

Parents today are also paying close attention to school infrastructure, safety standards, teacher support, and opportunities for overall development. Many families believe that future-oriented schools should not only prepare students for board examinations but also help them become responsible, skilled, and confident individuals. Schools adopting innovative teaching practices and interactive classroom experiences are seeing growing interest from parents who want long-term academic and personal growth for their children.

According to education professionals, the CBSE curriculum continues to remain popular because of its structured academic framework and focus on conceptual clarity. At the same time, schools are increasingly integrating digital tools, smart classrooms, practical projects, and communication-focused learning to make education more engaging for students. This transformation is helping students become better prepared for competitive exams, higher education opportunities, and future career goals.

For many families searching online for the best school admission Crossings Republik, Ghaziabad, factors such as academic quality, student safety, modern infrastructure, extracurricular exposure, and experienced faculty continue to play an important role in the decision-making process.

Indirapuram School has continued to strengthen its commitment toward providing a positive and future-ready learning atmosphere for students. The school encourages participation in academics, sports, creative activities, and skill development programs to ensure balanced growth for every learner. By combining discipline, innovation, and student-centered education, the institution aims to support children in building strong foundations for the future.

Education analysts believe that the growing parent interest in future-oriented CBSE schools reflects a broader change in how families view modern education. Parents are no longer choosing schools based only on academic results. They are now prioritizing institutions that can support confidence building, leadership development, practical exposure, and emotional growth alongside classroom learning.

As admissions for upcoming academic sessions gain momentum, schools that continue to focus on innovation, student well-being, and quality education are expected to witness increasing attention from parents seeking the best educational opportunities for their children.

About Indirapuram School

Indirapuram School is a CBSE-affiliated institution committed to providing modern, student-centered education with a strong focus on academic excellence, personality development, discipline, creativity, and practical learning. The school aims to nurture confident, responsible, and future-ready students through innovative teaching methods and holistic development programs.

For Admissions & Enquiries:

Email: indirapuramps.cr@gmail.com

Visit: https://www.indirapuramschoolcr.com/

Call/WhatsApp: +91-9560994642