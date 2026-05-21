KBK Hospitals Highlights Early Signs of Gangrene in Legs and Importance of Timely Treatment

Hyderabad, India, 2026-05-21 — /EPR Network/ — KBK Hospitals has released a public health awareness update explaining the early signs of gangrene in legs and the importance of seeking timely medical care. The information, shared for patients in Hyderabad and surrounding areas, aims to educate individuals—especially diabetic patients—about recognizing infected wound symptoms early to prevent severe complications such as tissue damage, serious infection, and limb loss.

Gangrene is a serious medical condition that occurs when body tissue dies due to poor blood circulation, severe infection, or untreated wounds. The condition commonly affects the legs, feet, toes, and fingers and is considered a medical emergency if left untreated. Healthcare professionals explain that individuals with diabetes, poor circulation, smoking habits, or chronic infections are at a higher risk of developing gangrene.

According to the hospital’s update, early signs of gangrene in the legs include skin discoloration, swelling, persistent redness, severe pain, numbness, foul-smelling discharge, and skin that feels cold to the touch. In advanced cases, patients may notice blackened skin around wounds or toes, which may indicate severe tissue damage. Medical experts warn that non-healing wounds and foot ulcers in diabetic patients should never be ignored.

The update also highlights common diabetic gangrene symptoms such as swelling in the foot, pus discharge, foul smell from wounds, numbness in the toes, and blackened skin around ulcers. Since diabetes can reduce sensation and slow wound healing, delayed treatment may significantly increase the risk of complications.

Healthcare professionals recommend immediate medical attention if patients experience spreading redness, severe swelling, fever with wound infection, or worsening foot ulcers. Treatment options may include wound cleaning, antibiotics, advanced wound care, removal of dead tissue, and procedures to improve blood circulation. In severe cases, surgery may be required to stop the spread of infection.



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“Early recognition of infected wound symptoms is essential in preventing serious complications associated with gangrene,” said a senior medical expert at KBK Hospitals.

“Patients with diabetes should pay close attention to foot health and seek immediate medical care for non-healing wounds or skin discoloration,” the expert added.