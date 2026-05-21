A New Cement Manufacturer in Gujarat: Vasuki Cement Has Been in Production Since Day One of its Incorporation

Vasuki Cement Private Limited registered and commenced production in January 2026. Its only plant, located in Village Varshamedi, Taluka Maliya, Morbi, produces four BIS-certified cement grades and supplies buyers across Gujarat.

Posted on 2026-05-21 by in Construction // 0 Comments

Vasuki Cement Logo

Morbi, Ahmedabad, 2026-05-21 — /EPR Network/ — Vasuki Cement entered the market without a soft launch. When the company was registered in January 2026, the Morbi plant was already producing. Clinker had been sourced, the blending lines commissioned, and the on-site testing laboratory was running batch checks before the paperwork cleared. It was a standing start, not a staggered one.

The plant covers 17,000 square metres at Survey No. 133, Village Varshamedi, Taluka Maliya, Morbi, Gujarat 363670. The layout was built around four cement grades from the outset. Each grade has its own silo, blending specification, and quality protocol. Nothing is retrofitted. The plant was designed to make all four products from the moment it opened.

The location was chosen on functional grounds. Morbi sits within reliable reach of fly ash sources, slag supply, and a dense construction market. Road and rail connections into Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh carry cement out efficiently. The district also has a labour pool with working knowledge of manufacturing operations, which reduced training overhead at startup. These are not incidental advantages — for a single-site company launching at volume, they are load-bearing.

Products
OPC (Ordinary Portland Cement) – High early gain — used in columns, frames, and precast where shuttering needs to come off fast
PPC (Portland Pozzolana Cement) – Fly ash blended to reduce heat and cracking — the default specification for slabs and walls in Gujarat’s climate
PSC (Portland Slag Cement) – Slag-dense matrix that cuts chloride and sulphate ingress — the coastal and aggressive-ground grade
GGBS (Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag) – Partial cement replacement for mass pours where managing the heat of hydration is the primary design constraint
About
Vasuki Cement Private Limited is a manufacturing subsidiary of the Vasuki Group, a Gujarat-based group with over twenty years of experience in cement raw material procurement, logistics, and trading. The Morbi plant is the company’s first and only site. Its full product range is available to trade buyers, contractors, and project procurement teams across western and central India.
Contact Vasuki Cement:
Corporate Office – Office No. B1008 & B1009 Sankalp Square 3B Beside Taj Hotel Sindhu Bhavan Main Road Shilaj, Ahmedabad – 380059
Email – info@vasukiinfra.com
Phone No. – +918822282888

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