Sabrini Launches Toi et Moi Collection: Two Natural Diamonds, One Timeless Declaration

TIMISOARA, Romania, 2026-05-21 — /EPR Network/ — The French design that Napoleon made famous in 1796 returns in a new fine jewelry collection built entirely around certified natural diamonds and 18k gold craftsmanship.

Sabrini, Romania’s leading fine jewelry chain with over 30 physical stores, today announced the launch of its Toi et Moi collection — a line of two-stone rings centered on natural diamonds, reviving one of jewelry history’s most enduring romantic symbols.

A Design With Two Centuries of History

The Toi et Moi (“You and Me”) ring was first elevated to iconic status in 1796, when Napoleon Bonaparte presented Joséphine with a two-stone ring — one gem for each of them, united on a single band. The design remained a quiet symbol of dual identity for two centuries before being rediscovered by leading jewelry houses in Paris, New York, and Milan. Today, it resonates with a generation of buyers who prize personal meaning over conventional luxury.

Billions of Years in the Making — Only Natural Diamonds

Every piece in the Sabrini Toi et Moi collection is built around natural diamonds — formed hundreds of kilometres beneath the Earth’s surface over billions of years under extreme heat and pressure, carried to the surface by ancient volcanic eruptions through kimberlite pipes. Unlike synthetic diamonds, whose production can be repeated indefinitely and whose prices have declined sharply in recent years, natural diamonds represent a finite, non-renewable resource. Their rarity is geological, not market-driven.

All diamonds in the collection meet a minimum standard of G-H color and VS clarity — eye-clean and white, without yellow undertones. For central stones above 0.50 carats, Sabrini provides independent international GIA certification, guaranteeing the investment value of each piece. The remainder of the collection is backed by Sabrini’s own quality guarantee, applied consistently across more than 20 years in fine jewelry.

The Collection: Contrast as a Design Statement

The defining visual logic of the Sabrini Toi et Moi collection is the pairing of two diamonds with contrasting cuts — most notably the combination of Emerald and Pear cuts. The Emerald cut reflects light in broad, elegant bands, geometric and still. The Pear cut scintillates from every angle, dynamic and organic. Together, they produce a ring that looks different in every light — something a single-stone ring structurally cannot achieve.

The collection spans a full range: entry-level pieces designed to introduce natural diamond ownership to first-time buyers, through to significant-carat statement pieces for those seeking a genuinely rare centerpiece. All pieces are set in 18k gold with hand-finished mountings.

Beyond Engagement: Every Moment That Deserves Two Diamonds

While the Toi et Moi format has historically been associated with engagement rings, the Sabrini collection is designed for a wider range of occasions: milestone birthdays, professional achievements, a father’s gift to a daughter, or a symbol of the bond between mother and child. These are pieces built to be worn and inherited — emotional anchors for the moments that define a life.

About Sabrini

Sabrini Exclusive Diamonds (IRINIK S.R.L.) is Romania’s leading fine jewelry chain, operating more than 30 physical stores nationwide and an online store at sabrini.ro. The brand specializes in natural diamond jewelry, engagement rings, and wedding bands, carrying its own in-house collections — Blanco’s Diamonds and DeRuvo Precious — alongside international brand Pandora.

Availability

The Toi et Moi collection is available now in all Sabrini stores across Romania and online at https://sabrini.ro .