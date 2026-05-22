Octalsoft Marks Clinical Trials Day with Renewed Commitment to Patient-Centric Innovation in Clinical Research

Herndon, VA, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — On the occasion of Clinical Trials Day, Octalsoft reaffirmed its commitment to advancing clinical research through intelligent, patient-centric technology designed to accelerate innovation and improve trial efficiency.

Clinical Trials Day is observed globally to recognize the vital contribution of clinical research in advancing medicine and improving lives. Behind every successful treatment and medical breakthrough are patients, researchers, and healthcare professionals working together to create better healthcare outcomes.

As clinical trials become increasingly complex, organizations face growing demands for faster study execution, real-time collaboration, regulatory compliance, and improved patient engagement. In response, Octalsoft continues to invest in unified and AI-powered eClinical solutions that streamline trial operations and support smarter decision-making.

Octalsoft’s integrated eClinical platform combines solutions including EDC, CTMS, IWRS/RTSM, ePRO/eCOA, eTMF, RBQM, rSDV, analytics, and AI-driven workflows into one connected ecosystem. The platform is designed to reduce operational silos, improve efficiency, enhance data quality, and accelerate study timelines.

The company also remains strongly focused on patient-centricity by supporting decentralized and hybrid clinical trial models, remote accessibility, and simplified data collection to create a more inclusive and participant-friendly research experience.

“Clinical trials are ultimately about people,” said Hiren Thakkar. “Behind every data point is a patient and a story filled with hope. Our mission is to help organizations bring life-changing therapies to patients faster through intelligent and human-centered innovation.”

With growing adoption of AI, automation, and decentralized research models, Octalsoft believes the future of clinical trials will be defined by both technological advancement and improved patient accessibility.

On this Clinical Trials Day, Octalsoft honors the patients, researchers, healthcare professionals, and innovators whose contributions continue to shape the future of medicine.

About Octalsoft

Octalsoft is a leading provider of AI-powered unified eClinical solutions that help sponsors, CROs, and research organizations optimize and accelerate clinical trials through enhanced efficiency, compliance, scalability, and real-time visibility.