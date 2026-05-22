TN Design & Build brings premium architectural design and build service to Woking’s most sought-after addresses

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey , UK, 2026-05-22 — /EPR Network/ — TN Design & Build, a premium building services company specialising in extensions, renovations, and full house builds, is proud to be delivering its fully integrated architectural design and build service to homeowners across some of Woking’s most desirable neighbourhoods. With demand for high-quality, design-led home transformations continuing to grow across the area, TN Design & Build is establishing itself as the go-to design and build partner for discerning homeowners who expect both creative excellence and outstanding construction quality.

The company is currently serving properties across a number of Woking’s premier addresses, including Hook Heath Road, The Hockering, Old Avenue, Kettlewell Hill, Woodham Lane, Portnall Drive, Blackhorse Road, and Green Dene. These are homes where ambition matches investment — and where the standard of design and build must reflect the quality of the surroundings.

Architectural design and construction, working as one

At the heart of TN Design & Build’s offering is a service model that keeps architectural design and construction firmly under one roof. Where many homeowners have traditionally worked with an independent architect before appointing a separate builder, TN Design & Build’s integrated approach ensures that both disciplines are aligned from the very first conversation.

This matters enormously in areas like Woking’s Hook Heath and Woodham Lane corridors, where properties are characterful, plots can present environmental or planning challenges, and the expectations of both homeowners and planning authorities are high. Having a team that understands how a building will be constructed while it is still being designed is not a convenience — it is a fundamental advantage that shapes every decision made throughout the project.

A service built around the homeowner

For residents across Hook Heath Road, The Hockering, Old Avenue, Kettlewell Hill, Portnall Drive, Blackhorse Road, and Green Dene, TN Design & Build’s architectural service offers:

Design shaped by build expertise – concepts developed with practical construction knowledge built in, so what is drawn can be delivered with confidence and precision.

Planning guidance tailored to the local area – an understanding of Woking’s planning environment, permitted development rules, and the specific considerations that apply to larger, more distinctive properties.

Budget alignment throughout – architectural decisions made with a clear awareness of construction costs, so financial expectations are realistic from day one and maintained to project completion.

A cohesive creative vision – with design and build managed by the same team, the finished result is a faithful and accurate expression of what was originally envisioned.

Reduced risk and fewer surprises – continuity across design and construction eliminates the misalignments that frequently occur when separate parties hand a project between them.

Sensitivity to the surrounding environment – designs that respect the character of Woking’s established residential areas while creating homes that are modern, functional, and built to the highest standard.

End-to-end project management – a clear, structured process from initial design consultation through planning and into construction, with one team accountable at every stage.

Tom Nicholls, Managing Director of TN Design & Build, said: “The homes we work on across Woking — whether that is on Hook Heath Road, The Hockering, Old Avenue, or anywhere else in the area — are significant, carefully considered properties, and they deserve a service that reflects that. What we have seen time and again is that the best results come when the architectural design process and the build process are not just connected but genuinely integrated.

When the team designing your home is the same team building it, every decision — from the structural approach to the choice of materials — is made with the full picture in mind. There is no disconnect, no misinterpretation, and no compromise between what was designed and what gets built. That joined-up approach is what allows us to achieve the optimum result for our clients, and it is the standard we hold ourselves to on every project we deliver in Woking.”

About TN Design & Build

TN Design & Build is a premium building services company based in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey. Led by Managing Director Tom Nicholls, the company specialises in single and double-storey extensions, full home renovations, and complete house builds. Offering an end-to-end service — from in-house architectural design and planning guidance through to construction and finishing — TN Design & Build is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of workmanship and customer experience. The company serves homeowners across Surrey, including Walton-on-Thames, Hersham, Esher, Cobham, Oxshott, Woking, and Weybridge.

Contact:

TN Design & Build

Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

Tel: 01932 848 174

Email: info@tndesignandbuild.co.uk

Website: www.tndesignbuild.co.uk