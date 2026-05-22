Lucintel Forecasts the Global Polyphenylene Market to Reach $5,576 million by 2035

CITY, Country, 2026-05-22 — /Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global polyphenylene market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical & electronic, industrial, and coating markets. The global polyphenylene market is expected to reach an estimated $5,576 million by 2035 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2026 to 2035. The major drivers for this market are the growing demand for high heat resistance materials, the increasing demand for lightweight automotive components, and the rising demand for investments in advanced material research.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in polyphenylene market to 2035 by product type (polyphenylene ether/oxide and polyphenylene sulfide), application (engineering plastics, filter bags, high- performance lubricants, composites, and others), end use (automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial, coatings, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the product type category, polyphenylene sulfide is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the end use category, electrical & electronic is expected to witness the highest growth.

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In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Toray Industries, DIC, Asahi Kasei, Kureha, SABIC are the major suppliers in the polyphenylene market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com to get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

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