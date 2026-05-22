Sparkle Up Cleaning Launches Premium Gym & Fitness Centre Cleaning Services in London

CITY, Country, 2026-05-22 — Network/ —London, UK, 22/05/2026 – Sparkle Up Cleaning, a trusted name in commercial cleaning, has officially launched its premium gym & fitness centre cleaning in London. This new service is designed to help gyms, fitness centres, and health clubs maintain high hygiene standards in busy environments.

Gyms are high-traffic spaces where many people use the same equipment every day. Sweat, bacteria, and germs can build up quickly on machines, weights, mats, and floors. Without proper cleaning, this can lead to health risks and poor customer experience.

Sparkle Up Cleaning understands these challenges. The company now offers specialised cleaning solutions tailored for gyms and fitness facilities across London. These services focus on deep cleaning, sanitisation, and regular maintenance to keep spaces safe and fresh.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Hygiene

In recent years, gym members have become more aware of cleanliness and hygiene. People now expect fitness centres to be clean, safe, and well-maintained at all times.

Sparkle Up Cleaning aims to support gym owners by providing reliable and professional cleaning services. The company uses modern equipment and eco-friendly products to deliver effective results.

Comprehensive Cleaning Services for Gyms

The new service covers all key areas within a gym or fitness centre, including:

Gym equipment cleaning

Floor and mat cleaning

Changing rooms and locker areas

Showers and washrooms

Reception and common areas

High-touch surface sanitisation

These services help reduce bacteria, improve air quality, and create a better environment for both staff and members.

Focus on Health, Safety, and Quality

Sparkle Up Cleaning follows strict cleaning standards to ensure every gym meets health and safety requirements. The team is trained to handle different surfaces and equipment carefully.

By using advanced cleaning methods, the company helps prevent the spread of germs and supports a healthier fitness environment.

For more information about Sparkle Up Cleaning, visit https://www.sparkleupcleaning.com/

About Sparkle Up Cleaning

Sparkle Up Cleaning is a professional cleaning company based in London. It provides a wide range of commercial cleaning services, including office cleaning, deep cleaning, carpet cleaning, and sanitisation services.

With a strong focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Sparkle Up Cleaning continues to support businesses across London with expert cleaning solutions.

Contact Information

Phone: 07389100286 / 07389100458

Email: hello@sparkleupcleaning.com