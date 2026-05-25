IPAG Doctor of Business Administration Programme Strengthens Access to Advanced Research-Driven Leadership Education

Mumbai, India, 2026-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — As experienced professionals look for doctoral-level business education that combines flexibility, research depth, and international relevance, the demand for advanced management pathways continues to rise. The IPAG Doctor of Business Administration Programme, offered in collaboration with XLRI certification, is designed to support senior professionals who want to deepen their strategic thinking, strengthen research capability, and contribute at a higher level in their organisations.

For professionals exploring a doctor of business administration course, this programme offers a credible route into advanced executive learning with a strong applied research orientation. It is especially relevant for managers, entrepreneurs, and senior leaders who want to solve real business problems through academic rigour and practical insight.

Programme foundation

The programme is structured as a three-year, part-time doctoral pathway for working professionals, with a fully online learning model and research-based progression. Public programme listings describe it as suitable for high-level managers with a master’s degree or equivalent and professional experience, making it a strong fit for experienced leaders seeking advanced study without pausing their careers.

This makes the offering highly relevant for learners comparing online dba programs that balance flexibility with academic seriousness. The IPAG model stands out because it is designed around applied research, business relevance, and a global management perspective rather than purely theoretical doctoral study.

Research focus

A key strength of the programme is its emphasis on applied research and real organisational problem-solving. Public descriptions indicate that learners progress through foundational management coursework, research methodology preparation, fieldwork, data interpretation, and dissertation development under supervision.

This structure is especially valuable for professionals who want to convert business experience into original research that has managerial and societal impact. For those seeking a serious doctor of business administration course, the research-first design gives the programme a strong academic identity.

Professional relevance

The programme is built for experienced professionals who want to expand their influence beyond operational leadership into thought leadership, research, and strategic problem-solving. It also appeals to leaders who want to develop credentials that can support consulting, executive leadership, or even academic engagement.

For learners comparing online dba programs, this course offers a structured doctoral journey that combines flexibility with supervision, research discipline, and professional application. That makes it suitable for professionals who want a doctorate that is both career-relevant and intellectually rigorous.

Career value

The career value of the programme lies in its combination of international positioning, research capability, and executive relevance. A DBA can help professionals strengthen credibility in senior leadership environments while also opening pathways into teaching, research, advisory work, and strategic consulting.

For candidates seeking a doctor of business administration course, the programme offers a compelling option for long-term professional differentiation. For those actively comparing online dba programs, it provides a doctoral route that is designed for experienced managers who want to produce practical, high-impact research.

About Emeritus India

Emeritus India is a professional education platform that partners with leading institutions to make high-quality learning more accessible to working professionals. Through this collaboration, it supports programmes that combine academic credibility, flexible delivery, and career relevance for experienced learners.

Emeritus India

303, Inzio Business Center, Cardinal Gracious Rd,

Chakala, Andheri East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400099

Phone: 082779 98590

Website: https://emeritus.org/in/